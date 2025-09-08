Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by Nottingham Forest

It’s a September stunner in Nottinghamshire, where Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked as coach of Nottingham Forest after a tempestuous fortnight at the club.

Espirito Santo led Forest to the Europa League last season but shocked the Premier League by going public last month regarding the state of his relationship with club leadership, including owner Evangelos Marinakis and director Edu Gaspar — the ex-Arsenal technical director.

Forest drew their next match, at Palace, before falling 3-0 to West Ham at home prior to the international break. Espirito Santo said he planned to speak with Marinakis but Sky Sports says:

“The meeting that Nuno wanted with the Forest owner never happened. Instead, the Greek billionaire has decided it is better to replace Nuno with a new head coach at the City Ground, feeling it is the only way to move the club forward.”

Sky Sports are also reporting that USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino is among the candidates to replace Espirito Santo, as Forest appreciate the ex-Spurs and Chelsea boss as well as “Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, and Marco Silva.”

Nottingham Forest statement on sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo

(from the club’s official web site)

‘Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.

As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.

