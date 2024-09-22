Pep Guardiola reaction after Man City draw an Arsenal that ‘want to steal our Premier League’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s language following his side’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium let slip a bit of his motivational message that’s keeping the Citizens driving toward another Premier League title.

Guardiola is making sure everyone at City knows that their rivals — and he calls Arsenal their top throne challenger — are after what’s theirs.

“We had the passion to fight like in the last two years against the team who want to steal our Premier League,” Guardiola said after John Stones’ late goal rescued a point against the 10-man Gunners.

“Riccardo Calafiori made an exceptional goal. We have to defend the second goal but give credit to them. Gabriel is so strong. They block players in the first post so because it happens every game you have to give credit for them. After the red give credit to Arsenal because they were really, really good. We were smart to make the game slowly and not concede fouls. That was good because the game continued and continued.”

Pep praises Arsenal and his entitlement-free champions

Things got fiery during the 90 minutes but Guardiola clearly still has love for former assistant Mikel Arteta, who continues to be an emotional touch line leader.

And Guardiola says Arsenal’s football has earned them a seat at the table. The seat closest to them.

“They are the biggest contender in the last two years,” Guardiola said. “They are exceptional and we know it. They are able to do many, many good things.”

There’s just something about the way City continue to pursue glory. Of course we know that their resources are deep, but Manchester United and Chelsea have spent so much over the years and failed to find the consistent efforts we once saw.

Guardiola is closer to a Sir Alex Ferguson in how he’s built a resolute monster. Again. Now how deep can City go and how many points can they ring up this season? And how long will they be without Rodri?