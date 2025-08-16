 Skip navigation
Pep Guardiola reaction after Manchester City pummel Wolves behind Haaland, Reijnders, Cherki

  
Published August 16, 2025 02:30 PM

Pep Guardiola should have very little to criticize after a picture-perfect start to the Premier League season on Saturday in a 4-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux.

Erling Haaland scored twice, Tijjani Reijnders had a goal and an assist, and new boy Rayan Cherki also scored for City.

MORE — Wolves 0-4 Man City recap, video highlights

Oscar Bobb was scintillating at times on debut while Nico Gonzalez impressed and James Trafford kept a clean sheet in the four-star win.

It all happened without Phil Foden and Rodri, as City did little wrong and moved atop the Premier League table in these very early days.

What will Guardiola say?

Pep Guardiola reaction after Manchester City pummel Wolves

We’ll have all of Guardiola’s words after he speaks to cameras at the Molineux.