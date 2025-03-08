Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saw his side control the ball but labor to produce danger at the City Ground in an important top-four clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

And it turned sour late when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored off of Morgan Gibbs-White unlocking of City on the counter attack at home.

City struggled to get the ball to Erling Haaland and its attackers in dangerous situations, and the club’s air of inevitability has dissipated along with its title hopes.

The visitors just couldn’t produce cutting-edge chances away from home and have further cast doubt on their top-four (and top-five) hopes on the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City boss responds to top-four clash at Nottingham Forest

“Tight game. We controlled the transitions really well. We could not have enough chances but defended really well. In the first half we chances to shoot that were not precise. And that end in one transition we lost the ball and in transition they scored.”

Changes didn’t help produce goals: “It’s everyone. It’s not for the changes. They defended very well and we could not find precision in the last moment.”

How can you fix it? “We have 10 games to win games to quality and we are going to the next round.”

How did the defense play? “We conceded really, really few. Defensive we were really good. The reason was not the highest one. The game was tight.”

How has Abdukhodir Khusanov progressed? “He’s played really well.”

Is it getting harder to make the Champions League: “We knew it would be difficult before it arrived and of course the Champions League and Premier League every year is getting better.”