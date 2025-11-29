Pep Guardiola reaction — Manchester City manager on late drama as City edge past Leeds

Pep Guardiola wasn’t that happy after his Manchester City side beat Leeds 3-2 on Saturday, as City somehow coughed up a 2-0 lead against struggling Leeds United but Phil Foden won it in stoppage time.

City were cruising and led 2-0 at half time but the introduction of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at half time to partner Lukas Nmecha seemed to ruffle City’s feathers and Leeds surged back to make it 2-2.

Guardiola gave an impromptu team talk during the second half during an injury break as City were struggling to cope with Leeds’ tactical changes.

But Foden scored in the 91st minute to clinch a big win for City as they bounced back from their defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

Here’s the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, as City continue to struggle in the opening months of the season.

Pep Guardiola reaction

Phil Foden reaction

On how this game ranks in terms of the wild ones he’s been involved in: “Right up there with one of the wildest games. Was in full control in the first half. They changed it around in the second half, changed their system, we couldn’t seem to get going, get any passes together and we found ourselves 2-2. It was a frustrating half but when we had a little short break the manager got us together to adapt to their formation and we started playing again. We put on the pressure, had a few half chances and finally I managed to find a bit of space and get my shot off and find the bottom of the net. Really happy with it but there’s still things we can improve. We are not going to be happy with the full performance but overall delighted with the result.”

On being in a title race and things not being straightforward this season: “It never is. A title race is never straightforward. There are always ups and downs and periods where you can’t seem to get going and find results. I think we’ve had that recently in the last few games. I am delighted with the courage and heart the lads showed today and believe that we were going to win. Overall the belief and togetherness came through in the end.”