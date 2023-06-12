Player ratings: Manchester City, champions of nearly everything

Manchester City are the champions of Europe after their triumph in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final, a hard-fought victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Who stood out (for better and for worse) as the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners added the final piece of the puzzle to their historic treble ?

Manchester City player ratings vs Inter Milan

GK - Ederson: 7 - Six saves, including a critical late stop just ahead of the goal line as Romelu Lukaku looked certain to equalize and send the final to extra-time.

CB - Manuel Akanji: 5.5 - The game nearly swung away from Manchester City when Akanji fell asleep in the 58th minute and Lautaro Martinez was permitted to race into the penalty area unobstructed. Fortunately for the Swiss international, Ederson soared off his line and made the shooting angle far too tight.

CB - Ruben Dias: 6.5 - Dias dealt with Edin Dzeko’s hold-up play quite well for almost an hour, but Lukaku caused all kinds of problems (for anyone and everyone in sky blue) after he came on. Inter Milan were rather unfortunate to not equalize on numerous occasions.

CB - Nathan Ake: 6.5 - Denzel Dumfries is unquestionably one of the best attacking full backs in the world, and it was Ake’s side of the field where he looked to surge forward. Between Ake and Jack Grealish, they just about held him in check.

DM - John Stones: 7.5 - Alongside Bernardo Silva (more on him in a moment), Stones played the roll of Pep Guardiola’s defensive Swiss Army knife masterfully

DM - Rodri: 8 - Aside from generally being the best midfield anchor in the world, Rodri packs a mean right foot when the ball falls to him at the edge of the penalty area. When he struck the ball in the 68th minute, there was little doubt he would put it on target.

RW - Bernardo Silva: 7.5 - Few attackers in the world, if any, press as effectively and destructively as Bernardo, who oftentimes renders the entire left side of the opposition attack useless. He did it again on Saturday, with bombarding extraordinaire Federico Dimarco held to just one key pass in the waning moments of the game (he averaged 1.8 per game in Serie A this season and 1.5 in the Champions League as a key creator).

CM - Ilkay Gundogan: 7 - In what might be the final appearance of his Manchester City career, Gundogan was typically silky smooth in possession, even as Inter Milan clogged the middle of the field and made life rather difficult.

CM - Kevin De Bruyne: 5.5 - Another bitterly disappointing Champions League final for De Bruyne, who left the 2021 final with a fractured nose and orbital bone after 60 minutes, and lasted just 35 minutes on Saturday after pulling his hamstring midway through the first half.

CM (Sub 36') - Phil Foden: 6 - In a game that was to be won on the outside, Foden (and De Bruyne before him) were really up against it in the center of the park, where Inter were not only robust, but numerous.

LW - Jack Grealish: 6 - “I was crap out there today,” Grealish said after the game. “I was terrible.” A bit of a harsh self-assessment considering he had an excellent, but certainly not his best game of the season. Defending Dumfries’ side of the field will do that.

CF - Erling Haaland: 6 - By his otherworldly standards, it was a rather quiet game from Haaland, who had just one scoring chance (and one shot) which he hit straight into the chest of Andre Onana.

