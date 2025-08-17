Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details

We are delighted to announce that the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is heading to Kansas City this fall.

TICKETS — Click here to get tickets for Premier League Fan Fest in Kansas City

Our crew are heading to KC in September 2025 for yet another incredible celebration of all things Premier League, presented by Barclays.

This is the 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest after Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Boston, New York City and Washington D.C.

You can expect special guests galore, our crew on-site and plenty more as this Fan Fest takes place on the same weekend Liverpool host Everton, Chelsea head to Manchester United and Arsenal host Manchester City.

Below are all of the Premier League Fan Fest details you need for Kansas City.

Dates, location, tickets for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Kansas City

When: September 20-21, 2025 (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Power and Light District, Kansas City

