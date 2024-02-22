Premier League Power Rankings: Week 25 of the 2023-24 season

The Premier League season has reached a crucial stage of the campaign and it is so tight up and down the table.

Some teams have hit this pivotal stage full of confidence, while others are slumping at precisely the wrong time.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all locked in an intense title race, while the top four hunt is just as wild with Aston Villa, Tottenham and now surging Manchester United scrapping it out for fourth.

There is a scramble for the remaining European spots too, while the relegation picture is changing week to week with several teams in danger of falling into the third and final relegation place.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 25

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Down 2

19. Burnley - Even

18. Crystal Palace - Up 2

17. West Ham United - Down 3

16. Luton Town - Down 1

The Blades are getting battered each week and confidence is rock bottom after back-to-back 5-0 hammerings at home as defensively they’re all over the place. Burnley are also struggling after they lost 5-0 at home to Arsenal as time is running out for Kompany to save the Clarets who just don’t look like scoring. Crystal Palace stopped the rot with a draw at Everton and a much-improved, controlled performance with new manager Oliver Glasner watching on. West Ham are heading in one direction, and it’s the wrong one, as they’re now winless in six and pressure is mounting on Moyes as Kalvin Phillips’ struggles sums up the form the Hammers have been in since 2024 arrived. Luton played really well in their defeat to Man United and started well at Liverpool but came unstuck with their cavalier play.

The scrappers

15. Everton - Up 2

14. Nottingham Forest - Up 2

13. Bournemouth - Even

12. Fulham - Even

11. Newcastle United - Even

Sean Dyche’s Toffees keep on scrapping and grabbed a big point against Palace as their survival hopes hinge on their defense staying solid. Nottingham Forest secured a big win against West Ham and having Awoniyi, Elanga and Hudson-Odoi back in attack is a huge boost for their survival chances. Bournemouth were very impressive in their draw at Newcastle and should have won but Iraola’s side are now six without a win and looking over their shoulders towards the relegation zone. Fulham were hit by a clinical Villa side in a narrow defeat as scoring goals continues to be a problem for Marco Silva’s side. Newcastle are struggling for confidence as Eddie Howe’s men have won just two of their last eight and were lucky to grab a draw at home to Bournemouth as they keep making defensive mistakes.

The promising bunch

10. Brentford - Down 1

9. Brighton - Up 1

8. Tottenham Hotspur - Down 4

7. Aston Villa - Even

6. Wolves - Up 2

Brentford’s 4-1 hammering at home to Liverpool was a little confusing as they started the game well and created lots of chances but uncharacteristic defensive mistakes cost them. They were much better against Man City but lost 1-0 and the Bees have easier games coming up but are just five points above the drop zone. Brighton are back firing on all cylinders with Adingra and Mitoma running the show, while Tottenham are heading in the opposite direction. Postecoglou’s boys lost at home to Wolves last weekend and whenever they have a few key players missing it makes a huge difference to their performance. Aston Villa were clinical in their win at Fulham last weekend and Unai Emery’s side are coping with big defensive injuries well and if Watkins can stay red-hot then that will make a big difference. Speaking of red-hot, Wolves will be flying high after their win at Tottenham and Pedro Neto is leading their counter attacks expertly as they push for an unlikely European spot.

The leading lights

5. Chelsea - Even

4. Manchester United - Up 2

3. Manchester City - Down 2

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Liverpool - Up 2

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea put in an inspired display to draw at Manchester City and they almost held on for a big three points. There are signs the Blues are finding their identity as a counter-attacking team. Manchester United scored twice early and held on for a battling win at Luton as Rasmus Hojlund continues to dazzle and United are playing really well on the counter as they’ve won four in a row and are back in the top four hunt. Manchester City couldn’t get past Chelsea as Erling Haaland had a rare off day in front of goal but he made up for it with a late winner against Brentford in midweek. Still, Guardiola’s side have looked sloppy defensively, especially against counter attacks, which could be key in the title race. Arsenal remain steady in second place in our rankings as they smashed Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor and their attack is flowing and they’re keeping the pressure up on Liverpool. And top of the league and top of our rankings are Liverpool who recorded 4-1 wins in the space of four days against Brentford and Luton. That doesn’t sound that spectacular but when you factor in all of the injuries they have to key players, it is incredible what Klopp’s youngsters are churning out with the stakes so high.