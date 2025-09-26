Premier League predictions for Week 6 of the 2025-26 season: Arsenal, Liverpool to be tested

Premier League predictions for Week 6 are here, and our writers see stiff tests ahead for Liverpool and Arsenal.

But do they see dropped points?

Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards take a run through the 10 matches set for the stadia of the Premier League this weekend.

Below you’ll see their picks as well as kickoff times and TV/stream info.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Stream online via NBC.com

Nick Mendola: Could we be in for a goal fest? Casemiro’s absence suggests even more openness than usual for United, and Brentford have struggled to bat away chances. Both teams have questions in goals as Caoimhin Kelleher tries to establish his star in London while it’s unclear whether United will go for Altay Bayindir or Senne Lammers. Brentford 1-2 Man United.

Manchester City vs Burnley prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Joe Prince-Wright: This will be closer than most people think but City look sharp and will make the most of this opportunity to kick on. Manchester City 3-0 Burnley.

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Peacock — Stream live on Peacock

Nick Mendola: The Blues are heavy favorites but absences are adding up with a suspended goalkeeper joining one injured center forward, one down center mids, and two ailing center backs. Cole Palmer’s health is getting the kid gloves treatment now, too. Brighton’s injury list is less and they were able to ease through their midweek. Might it be enough to get another Seagull point from a London power? Chelsea 2-1 Brighton.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Peacock — Stream live on Peacock

Joe Prince-Wright: This has a draw written all over it. Palace are so hard to play against and despite winning all of their games (just) Liverpool are yet to hit top form. Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool.

Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Peacock — Stream live on Peacock

Nick Mendola: Only Arsenal and Newcastle have allowed fewer xGA than Bournemouth this season, and the Cherries attack has been more than adequate in terms of producing chances. Neither team is a possession monster, so the quality of chances created feels like a difference maker. In that area, it’s difficult to select the hosts over their visitors. Leeds 0-1 Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Joe Prince-Wright: This feels like Forest will just edge it but it will not be easy for Ange’s side to break Sunderland down. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sunderland.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Andy Edwards: After rotating the squad heavily midweek and keeping a clean sheet without having to use Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven, and scoring three goals without Mohammed Kudus in the squad, expect a quick (and aggressive) start from the home side. Spurs 3-1 Wolves.

Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Andy Edwards: There is simply no reason to back Villa at the moment, and Fulham will be ready to feast. Aston Villa 0-2 Fulham.

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Andy Edwards: If Arsenal set out to attack and take the game to Newcastle, they should win easily, but it all depends on whether or not Arteta views it as a “big game.” Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal.

Everton vs West Ham United prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

How to watch: USA — Stream online via NBC.com

Nick Mendola: David Moyes hosting his old club and embattled manager Graham Potter begs a bit of drama. Could we see cooling of Everton’s hopes and Potter’s hot seat? Jarrod Bowen, Iliman Ndiaye, and Jack Grealish are capable of magic. Everton 1-1 West Ham.