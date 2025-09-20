Cole Palmer injury news — Chelsea star subbed off after 20 minutes vs Manchester United

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was subbed off after just 20 minutes against Manchester United on Saturday, perhaps due to a recurring groin injury that has plagued him at the start of the new Premier League season.

Palmer had to be withdrawn from Chelsea’s lineup during warmups prior to facing West Ham last month and subsequently missed the Blues’ next game before returning after the September international break. He appeared to point to his groin while speaking to manager Enzo Maresca ss he walked off the field at Old Trafford, and then again as he passed England teammate Kobbie Mainoo stretching on the sideline.

Palmer had ice on his groin as he comes back out to the Chelsea bench. It effectively confirms the change was through injury. https://t.co/dZuzjnBnyU — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 20, 2025

Palmer was Chelsea’s third change of the game after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the 5th minute. It was the fastest occurrence of a team making three substitutions in a single game in PL history.