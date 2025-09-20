 Skip navigation
Cole Palmer injury news — Chelsea star subbed off after 20 minutes vs Manchester United

  
Published September 20, 2025 02:26 PM

Chelsea star Cole Palmer was subbed off after just 20 minutes against Manchester United on Saturday, perhaps due to a recurring groin injury that has plagued him at the start of the new Premier League season.

LIVE BLOGManchester United vs Chelsea

Palmer had to be withdrawn from Chelsea’s lineup during warmups prior to facing West Ham last month and subsequently missed the Blues’ next game before returning after the September international break. He appeared to point to his groin while speaking to manager Enzo Maresca ss he walked off the field at Old Trafford, and then again as he passed England teammate Kobbie Mainoo stretching on the sideline.

Palmer was Chelsea’s third change of the game after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the 5th minute. It was the fastest occurrence of a team making three substitutions in a single game in PL history.