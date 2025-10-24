Premier League predictions, five things to watch for Week 9 of the 2025-26 season

A London derby between two teams in the top-four fight involves Arsenal, to no surprise, but how about Crystal Palace being the opposition?

The fixture might be the top one this week in terms of form, but there’s a lot to like about the Week 9 list.

MORE — Premier League table: Latest standings

Manchester United will test its two-match win streak with a visit from intriguing Brighton & Hove Albion, while European combatants Aston Villa and Manchester City will bid to win a depth test at Villa Park.

Below are kickoff times, stream info, and predictions for the Week 9 matches of the Premier League’s 2025-26 season.

Five things to watch: Premier League Week 9

How will Palace deal with Eberechi Eze? Does the Arsenal man have an upper hand in breaking down his former teammates, or will Oliver Glasner know how to slow his ex-star? Can Thomas Frank nip Spurs’ mini-funk in the bud? Spurs backed up a home loss to Aston Villa with a fortunate draw at AS Monaco. A trip to home-happy Everton feels like the first true test of his era. Are West Ham alive? Nuno Espirito Santo’s men fortunately only had to stew on Monday’s moribund performance for four days. With Leeds now and Burnley in two weeks, they’ll need performances, points, and a pulse. Can Sunderland survive step up in class? The Black Cats have faced the easiest first eight weeks of opponents in the Premier League, and taken very good advantage of the situation. How will they look against a bonafide top-four threat in Chelsea? Ruben Amorim bidding for relatively rarefied air? Manchester United can win — can you believe it? — a third-straight Premier League match for the first time in his tenure at Old Trafford. Brighton are a solid team but traveling to Old Trafford to face a more talented team. This should be one for the Red Devils, but will it be? Are they different?

Premier League predictions for Week 9 of the 2025-26 season

Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Chelsea's win over Nottingham Forest before diving into the fallout of Ange Postecoglou's sacking just 19 minutes after the final whistle blew.

Leeds United vs West Ham United prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Friday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Leeds have been dramatically unlucky when measuring xG against goals and xGA against conceded goals, a combined 7.68 goals to the bad side of expected. West Ham have been dreadful at both ends. However, their Monday loss showed a misery that should’ve threatened every ounce of pride in every Hammer. If West Ham don’t show up for a fight on Friday, under the lights as the lone game in the nation, it’ll feel an appropriate time to go to the silverware draw for a fork. Even in Week 9, they’d feel done. Leeds 1-1 West Ham. (Nick Mendola)

Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

There are still plenty of injuries for both sides, but Chelsea are obviously better equipped in the depth department. Enzo Fernandez’s status will swing how comfortable this looks in the end, but expect Chelsea to rain on Sunderland’s parade in a bit of a reality check. Chelsea 2-0 Sunderland. (Nick Mendola)

Newcastle United vs Fulham prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham are no pushovers and will like their chances given Newcastle had to play Benfica at midweek in the UEFA Champions League. And perhaps Marco Silva will surprise by starting Kevin and/or Emile Smith Rowe. Yet at the moment it feels like Newcastle should feel comfortable in the favorites role, and discomfort will come if they drop points on Saturday. If Howe has the program many believe him to have, this should really be nothing less than all three points. Newcastle 2-1 Fulham. (Nick Mendola)

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

How to watch: NBC — Watch live on NBC.com

This feels like a game where United will have plenty of the ball but will be a little bit open on the counter and they will give up chances. That said, the duo of Cunha and Mbeumo give them an extra dimension and should help them sneak past Brighton even though a draw is plausible. Manchester United 2-1 Brighton. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Is it time to have faith in Amorim's Man United? Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview Matchweek 9's must-see matchup between Manchester United and Brighton, where both sides will fancy themselves to pick up all three points to move up the table.

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

This will be a lot closer than most people expect but Liverpool have found some confidence in attack and as long as they defend counters properly they should get back on track. Brentford 1-3 Liverpool. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Villa have less time to recover from their European game than City, but this game is more than that. For all of the noise about City being too reliant on Erling Haaland for goals, it’s likely worth noting that Jeremy Doku (8th), Tijjani Reijnders (16th), and Bernardo Silva (18th) are among the just 28 players to create up three big chances this young season. And Throw in Haaland, of course, in 19th and that’s one-seventh of the league to do that so far. I think they’ll be fine. Aston Villa 0-2 Man City. (Nick Mendola)

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

Sean Dyche and the Tricky Trees are a good match given last season’s system, and he’s probably earned a modicum of respect from his boss for winning a game. That’s good, because Bournemouth are scoring goals right now and did not have a midweek match-up with a stories European program like Porto. Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest. (Nick Mendola)

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

This will be a fun one if Palace score early and force Arsenal out of their comfort zone, but the Gunners are controlling games so well and should have just about enough to get over the line. Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace. (Joe Prince-Wright)

Wolves vs Burnley prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

Two teams in the bottom-three for xG (both well below 1.0 per game), but Wolves have been miles better defensively (8th-best xGA) compared to Burnley, far and away the worst in the league (1.98 per game). Wolves 2-1 Burnley. (Andy Edwards)

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch live on NBC.com

Spurs injury list, busy week, and the return of Grealish to a Hiil Dickinson Stadium which is yet to see a loss makes it little surprise that Everton are actually slightly favored to win this match. But Thomas Frank will be looking for a bounce back from his side and may just get a little one despite the odds, which it must be noted see this game as close to a toss-up despite everything going against the visitors. Everton 1-1 Spurs. (Nick Mendola)