Premier League release audio recordings of VAR reviewing Luis Diaz goal in Liverpool vs Tottenham

PGMOL and the Premier League have released full audio recordings of the Video Assistant Referee unit’s review of Luis Diaz’s incorrectly-ruled offside goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The audio shows the errors made — complete with expletives when it’s become clear what’s went wrong — and is a fascinating look at the quickfire decisions applied under pressure.

Here’s a link to the video and audio, as well as a full transcript below. As our partners at Sky Sports point out, the on-field referee can only hear comments that are directed to him.

Transcript: VAR reviews Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Assistant referee 1: Waiting. Delaying, delaying.

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside, Delay, delay.

VAR: Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point, please?

Referee: Yeah no worries, mate.

Replay operator: So here we are.

Referee: Wait.

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine.

VAR: Perfect, yeah.

VAR: 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle [that is] better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot?

VAR: 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Yeah, okay.

Replay operator: So, 2D line on the boot.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect.

Assistant referee 1: Playing.

Referee: Cheers, mate.

VAR: Thank you, mate.

Referee: Well done, boys. Good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside, goal, yeah.

Assistant VAR: That’s wrong that, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah, it’s onside, The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: The left-back he’s played him, he’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive].

Replay operator: Delay, delay.

Replay operator: Oli’s [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah?

Replay operator: Delay the game, delay the game. Stop the game.

VAR Darren England: They’ve restarted the game. Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

AVAR Dan Cook: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah.

VAR Darren England: Can’t do anything.

AVAR Dan Cook: No.

VAR Darren England: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything. *Expletive*.