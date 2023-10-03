Premier League release audio recordings of VAR reviewing Luis Diaz goal in Liverpool vs Tottenham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Online Athens
Week 6 College Football Early Line Movement and Market Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2024 Supercross Fanfest.JPG
2024 Supercross tickets on sale: 250 regions, Triple Crown races and E/W Showdowns announced
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
Iowa Speedway to host NASCAR Cup race in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_VARcontroversy_231003.jpg
PGMOL release VAR audio from Spurs v. Liverpool
nbc_berry_tightends_231003.jpg
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
nbc_berry_qbwaiver_231003.jpg
Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Online Athens
Week 6 College Football Early Line Movement and Market Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
2024 Supercross Fanfest.JPG
2024 Supercross tickets on sale: 250 regions, Triple Crown races and E/W Showdowns announced
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
Iowa Speedway to host NASCAR Cup race in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pl_VARcontroversy_231003.jpg
PGMOL release VAR audio from Spurs v. Liverpool
nbc_berry_tightends_231003.jpg
Smith, Ferguson lead Week 5 TE waiver adds
nbc_berry_qbwaiver_231003.jpg
Howell, Stafford are top Week 5 QB waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Premier League release audio recordings of VAR reviewing Luis Diaz goal in Liverpool vs Tottenham

  
Published October 3, 2023 02:31 PM

PGMOL and the Premier League have released full audio recordings of the Video Assistant Referee unit’s review of Luis Diaz’s incorrectly-ruled offside goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

[ MORE: PGMOL acknowledge ‘significant human error’ in Tottenham-Liverpool ]

The audio shows the errors made — complete with expletives when it’s become clear what’s went wrong — and is a fascinating look at the quickfire decisions applied under pressure.

Here’s a link to the video and audio, as well as a full transcript below. As our partners at Sky Sports point out, the on-field referee can only hear comments that are directed to him.

Transcript: VAR reviews Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Assistant referee 1: Waiting. Delaying, delaying.

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside, Delay, delay.

VAR: Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point, please?

Referee: Yeah no worries, mate.

Replay operator: So here we are.

Referee: Wait.

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine.

VAR: Perfect, yeah.

VAR: 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle [that is] better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot?

VAR: 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Yeah, okay.

Replay operator: So, 2D line on the boot.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect.

Assistant referee 1: Playing.

Referee: Cheers, mate.

VAR: Thank you, mate.

Referee: Well done, boys. Good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside, goal, yeah.

Assistant VAR: That’s wrong that, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah, it’s onside, The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: The left-back he’s played him, he’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive].

Replay operator: Delay, delay.

Replay operator: Oli’s [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah?

Replay operator: Delay the game, delay the game. Stop the game.

VAR Darren England: They’ve restarted the game. Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

AVAR Dan Cook: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah.

VAR Darren England: Can’t do anything.

AVAR Dan Cook: No.

VAR Darren England: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything. *Expletive*.