Premier League single season goal record: Haaland passes Shearer, Cole

The Premier League season goal records — all of them — fell Wednesday, May 5, 2023 when Erling Haaland bagged his 35th goal of the season for Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah’s mark for a 38-game season was first to go, when Haaland hit 33. Now, it’s Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s now-former record for goals in a 42-game season (34) that has gone.

It was quite clear ever since Haaland’s debut, when he scored twice against West Ham back in August, that the Premier League record books would be threatened with a significant re-write at some point, but in his first season?

The numbers got more and more mind-boggling every time he took the field, as Haaland left the record at 36 at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Erling Haaland record goal video: Make it 35 for No. 9

Premier League single season goal record, 38-game season

Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 -- 35 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 -- 32 Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 -- 31 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 -- 31 Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 -- 31 Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 -- 30 Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 -- 30 Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 -- 30 Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 -- 30

Premier League single season goal record, any length season

Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 -- 35 Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 -- 34 Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 -- 34 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 -- 32 Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 -- 31 Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 -- 31 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 -- 31 Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 -- 31 Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 -- 30 Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 -- 30 Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 -- 30 Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 -- 30

