Premier League single season goal record: Haaland passes Shearer, Cole

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Things We Learned: The foundational flaws that cost Notre Dame at Clemson will not be fixed this month
Aaron Tanti Instagram cropped.jpg
Aaron Tanti joins Partzilla PRMX for 2024 SuperMotocross campaign
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_lionslac_231107.jpg
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
nbc_pff_ndprospects_231107.jpg
Early look at the top prospects for Notre Dame
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Things We Learned: The foundational flaws that cost Notre Dame at Clemson will not be fixed this month
Aaron Tanti Instagram cropped.jpg
Aaron Tanti joins Partzilla PRMX for 2024 SuperMotocross campaign
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennis: WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_lionslac_231107.jpg
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
nbc_pff_ndprospects_231107.jpg
Early look at the top prospects for Notre Dame
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Premier League single season goal record: Haaland passes Shearer, Cole

  
Published June 9, 2023 02:17 AM
ERoq5RzuPlzC
May 3, 2023 04:32 PM
A perfectly-executed chip saw Erling Haaland make Premier League with his 35th goal of the season as Manchester City go ahead of West Ham United, 2-0.

The Premier League season goal records — all of them — fell Wednesday, May 5, 2023 when Erling Haaland bagged his 35th goal of the season for Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah’s mark for a 38-game season was first to go, when Haaland hit 33. Now, it’s Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s now-former record for goals in a 42-game season (34) that has gone.

[ WATCH: All 33 of Erling Haaland’s Premier League goals this season ]

It was quite clear ever since Haaland’s debut, when he scored twice against West Ham back in August, that the Premier League record books would be threatened with a significant re-write at some point, but in his first season?

The numbers got more and more mind-boggling every time he took the field, as Haaland left the record at 36 at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Erling Haaland record goal video: Make it 35 for No. 9

Premier League single season goal record, 38-game season

  1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 -- 35
  2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 -- 32
  3. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 -- 31
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 -- 31
  5. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 -- 31
  6. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 -- 30
  7. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 -- 30
  8. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 -- 30
  9. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 -- 30

Premier League single season goal record, any length season

  1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City 2022-23 -- 35
  2. Andy Cole, Newcastle 1993-94 -- 34
  3. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1994-95 -- 34
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2017-18 -- 32
  5. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1993-94 -- 31
  6. Alan Shearer, Blackburn 1995-96 -- 31
  7. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United 2007-08 -- 31
  8. Luis Suarez, Liverpool 2013-14 -- 31
  9. Kevin Phillips, Sunderland 1999-2000 -- 30
  10. Thierry Henry, Arsenal 2003-04 -- 30
  11. Robin van Persie, Arsenal 2011-12 -- 30
  12. Harry Kane, Tottenham 2017-18 -- 30

Follow @NicholasMendola