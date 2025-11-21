Premier League Week 12 predictions, what to watch as North London derby just the tip of an intriguing iceberg

The Premier League returns with a vengeance in Week 12 as a bevy of alluring fixtures dot the landscape of England’s top flight this weekend.

MORE — Cole Palmer suffers injury at home | Gabriel out ‘weeks’

The obvious focus is the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but there’s a lot more to monitor as the international break’s unpredictable effects hit the pitches of England.

MORE — Current Premier League table; Standings for 2025-26 season

Will Newcastle find its home form against radiant Manchester City? Can Manchester United take the next step in restoring the imposing stature of Old Trafford? Will Liverpool look more like a team that won the Premier League last season?

Below you’ll find the top storylines of Week 12 of the 2025-26 Premier League seasons as well as predictions and stream information for all 10 games.

Five things to watch in the Premier League this weekend

Arsenal test resolve (again) in North London derby ( Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City attempts to continue restoration of juggernaut status ( Newcastle vs Manchester City Will Liverpool get back to a good type of predictability? ( Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest The Reds have more talent and style than the vast majority of Premier League teams but have found a way to lose five-of-six Premier League matches. At least three of those losses weren’t shocking in terms of opposition, but that would end now as Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Sunderland, and Leeds United are next. Can Rob Edwards get a new manager bounce out of Wolves? ( Wolves vs Crystal Palace Manchester United seek more routine wins at Old Trafford (Manchester United vs Everton, 3pm ET Monday). There’s “improved Man United” and then there’s “restored Man United.” Ruben Amorim’s got the first part done but his task is to return Manchester United to a status where every opponent knows visitor points at Old Trafford come at a premium, and only the big boys can expect great things on a regular basis. Everton years to be a European regular again soon but at the moment neither they nor their boss would claim status. David Moyes has a 7W-8D-25L record versus Man United all-time, and that line is 1W-1D-8L in his last 10 visits to Old Trafford dating back to his departure as Red Devils’ boss. So, yes, this should yield a positive result for Amorim’s United.

Premier League Week 12 predictions, kickoff times, how to watch

Arsenal vs. TOT Hotspur Premier League preview Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the North London Darby as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face off as the Premier League returns to action.

Burnley vs Chelsea prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com

This feels like it will be a bit chaotic and Burnley will make it tough for Chelsea. But the Blues will find a way, probably off the bench, to break through. Burnley 0-2 Chelsea. (JPW)

Bournemouth vs West Ham United prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com

Nuno Espirito Santo will continue to bring steadiness to West Ham’s structure and play, but he can’t manufacture the necessary quality to find level-footing at Bournemouth. They have a punchers’ chance but we’ll bet on the team with the fists and the footwork. Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham. (NM)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

The Seagulls are considered significant favorites, at least relative to what one would expect from two teams so evenly poised in terms of results. That may scare some from predicting a full upset, but the Bees have been quite good at finding ways into the win column as underdogs this season. Brighton 1-1 Brentford. (NM)

Fulham vs Sunderland prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

We keep waiting for the Black Cats’ form to dip and then, as if on cue, Regis Le Bris delivers a tactical twist that puts his men on the road to another surprising result. Silva, however, has been to known to find a weakness and exploit it. Will that be enough for all three points? This game is rife with intrigue. Fulham 2-1 Sunderland. (NM)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Watch live on Peacock & NBCSN

This feels like it will be a really tough game for Liverpool, especially after the international break. They will have to grind it out but they will get the job done. Just. Liverpool 2-1 Nottingham Forest. (JPW)

Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

How to watch: Premier League on Peacock

This feels like it will be a draw, which is a step in the right direction for Wolves but it may feel like a missed opportunity as now seems like a good time to play Palace. Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace. (JPW)

Newcastle United vs Manchester City prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

How to watch: NBC — Watch online via NBC.com

The Magpies seem to show up for big games at home, but City are buzzing right now and Newcastle’s injuries are deeper than you’d like against a juggernaut like Haaland and his band of attackers. Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City. (NM)

Leeds United vs Aston Villa prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com

Unai Emery wants nothing more than a clean sheet, and to punish his opponents on the counter-attack. Mission accomplished. Leeds 0-2 Aston Villa. (AE)

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

How to watch: Watch live on Peacock & NBCSN

As intense and contentious as this one will be, scoring chances will once again be at a premium with both side prioritizing a clean sheet first and foremost. Quality of depth (and depth of quality) makes the difference late. Arsenal 1-0 Spurs. (AE)

Manchester United vs Everton prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

How to watch: USA — Watch online via NBC.com

Both teams are much-improved and have been training for the Premier League alone. Moyes’ tactics are tried and true. He has more game-breakers than usual with Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye and the yet-to-be-unlocked Thierno Barry, but Man United are deeper just about everywhere and have been building toward being better at home Manchester United 3-1 Everton. (NM )