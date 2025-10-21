Ranking the best Premier League players, so far — Unexpected stars galore early in the season

The Premier League season is still pretty young but we’ve seen enough to rank which players are standing tall.

From superstars back scoring goals to redemption arcs, new cult heroes and unsung heroes, there is plenty of variety in our list of the top 10 best players in the Premier League so far this season.

10. Jean Philippe-Mateta (Crystal Palace)

He’s scored five goals and could have scored 10, at least. Mateta is a proper handful and makes life so difficult for his opponents with not only his size but his clever runs and link-up play with Palace’s attacking midfielders. Always seems to make the right run at the right time and rewarded for his incredibly consistent form by being called up to the France squad for the first time in October, and of course he scored. Is he the next Palace player a big club pays huge money for? There aren’t many players like him around.

9. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)

He has been so consistent for United and the goals have started to flow too. Brilliantly taken goal against Liverpool and he never stops running. He is perfect for the way Amorim wants to play on the counter as he always seems to make the most of the direct balls up to him on the right inside channel. If any player represents what the new Manchester United looks like, it is Mbeumo.

8. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

Has flown under the radar but the Dutch full back is a wonderful footballer. Reliable and solid defensively, Timber is also so calm on the ball under pressure. He also has that edge to his game that makes all good defenders great. The next step for Timber is to try and get forward even more to support Bukayo Saka, as that duo are developing one heck of a partnership down the right.

7. Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)

One of the bargains of the season, as Sunderland did some brilliant business in the summer window but Mukiele looks like being the best of the bench. A versatile defender who popped up with a big goal against Wolves, Mukiele is relishing being a regular and a leader. Quite how Sunderland were able to sign Mukiele after his spells at Leipzig, PSG and Leverkusen is wild, but they’re so glad they did.

6. Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United)

The highlighted mullet is a beauty and so is Woltemade’s finishing ability as he floats around up top and leads the line with power, pace and wonderfully quick feet. The German striker is such a unique player and his relaxed character on and off the pitch has already made him a cult hero with the Newcastle faithful. His flicked finished at Brighton summed up his maverick nature and four goals in his first five PL games is pretty good going and shows he is handling the pressure of replacing Alexander Isak just fine.

5. Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)

One of the best right wing-backs in Europe on current form, Munoz’s remarkable rise continues. The Colombian is basically unplayable at the moment and not only does he put chances on a plate for his teammates game after game, he also does so much work defensively and never seems to lose a duel. Like Olise and Eze before, Palace will struggle to keep hold of Munoz for much longer.

4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

He had a little spell out with injury but since he’s come back there is no stopping Bukayo Saka. His set-piece deliveries are wonderful and a key reason for Arsenal being top of the table. But Saka has stepped things up this season and seems determined to be the leader of this Arsenal team as the competition and options have been bolstered around him. He is still the heartbeat of Arsenal.

3. Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

The heartbeat of Chelsea’s team is Moises Caicedo with the Ecuadorian holding midfielder also scoring three times already, including a belter in the big win against Liverpool. Caicedo is so humble but there’s no doubting he’s among the best holding midfielders in the world. He is also showing off his all-round ability and Chelsea’s balance and control of games is so much better when Caicedo is in midfield. What can’t he do?

2. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Just a ridiculous start to the season for the Bournemouth winger as he’s scored six goals and added three assists in eight games with his relentless running and stunning strikes. Signed a new contract at Bournemouth in the summer as big clubs circled and he’s in the form of his career as he also helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup. At the age of 25 he’s about to enter his prime and surely he’s high on the list of top clubs looking to upgrade their attack over the next few windows. At this point he’s caused all of the big boys problems over the last few years.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Obviously he has to be top. Haaland has scored 11 goals in eight games so far for Man City and has scored 23 goals in 13 games for club and country so far this season. Even for him these stats are mind-boggling. Haaland seems angry after last season and City needed someone to step up and be the new leader with Kevin de Bruyne and so many other long-time stars leaving in the summer. Haaland has scored all types of goals and could have scored even more. This could be the season he gets to 40 goals in the Premier League as he will set new records. Because he’s Haaland.

Honorable mention: Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Gabriel, Robin Roefs, Granit Xhaka, Mohammed Kudus, Marc Guehi, Yankuba Minteh, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Joao Pedro, Joao Palhinha, Iliman Ndiaye, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton, Dominik Szoboszlai, Igor Thiago