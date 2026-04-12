Roberto De Zerbi reaction — What did Spurs manager say on defeat at Sunderland, Romero injury

Roberto De Zerbi remained stoic with his reaction as Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at Sunderland in his first game in charge.

MORE — Video highlights, recap, analysis as Spurs lose at Sunderland

That means Spurs are in the relegation zone and two points from safety with six games to go, as their destiny is no longer in their own hands.

Here is the latest Roberto De Zerbi reaction from the Stadium of Light.

Roberto De Zerbi reaction

On a cruel way to lose the game, with a deflection: “I think we played a good game. Not enough to win. We didn’t deserve to lose the game but we have to accept,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports. “We have to move on and to prepare the next game. Normally it is not the right Tottenham, no, because we played a good game but we are suffering in this moment. But we have to be stronger because we have the quality enough to come out from this difficult moment. I am sorry for the result, I am sorry for the Romero injury. I hope for us and for him as well it is not something important.”

On playing well but not doing enough to win, where did Spurs fall short: “I think we had three, four clear chances to score. In this moment everything is tougher. We have to work in the style of play because we can be better to play free between the lines. We made two, three mistakes in the last 15 meters and we have to move on and to think on the next game.”

On if there is a lack of confidence or fear factor: “For sure but we have to be stronger than this moment. I spoke with the players five minutes ago and I said the same. I can understand everything. I can understand it has been a very tough season. We are going through a tough moment for everyone. But anyway we have to react. We have to react with enthusiasm, with the right spirit. Because they showed the right spirit today and I can’t say anything. But anyway to put something more in terms of enthusiasm, positive way to work, to play, to enjoy with the ball, because the quality of the players are amazing.”

On the pressure of now being in the relegation zone and how it will impact players: “What do we have to do? We can just work, just transfer what I think because I am honest and an honest man and I am telling you what I think and my opinion. We have big players. Now they are in the bad moment with results and part of the season but we have to work on one win. Because with one win we can change everything in this season.”

On if he has enough time to address the problems at Spurs: “I have 24 hours per day. It is not a problem with the time. I would like to find the right way to reach the head of my players because I am honest. When I say we create two or three chances in the first half with Udogie, Richarlison, with Solanke, we did the same what we have done in the week. For that I can say the quality of the players are great but are not enough. Now we have to believe more in ourselves, more in our teammates and the crucial part is to win a game. One game. One game. One game.”

On the style of play, and if there will be deeper changes: “In terms of style of play we can play much better than today. But after five, six trainings it is difficult. It is not a problem the style of play. The problem is the mental part. Altogether we have to stay focused to win one game.”

On how he can help Spurs’ players who struggled with unfortunate and unlucky moments against Sunderland: “I can be a big brother, a father, they don’t need a coach,” De Zerbi told the BBC. “They don’t need to improve football. They don’t need to play better. Okay, they can play better and they will play better when we reach a different level of confidence with ourselves and these things are crucial for us in this moment.”

On if he’s looking forward to the challenge: “Absolutely. I am sure if we are able to win a game everything will change.”