Sandro Tonali banned for 10 months after breaking betting rules

Sandro Tonali has been banned from playing for 10 months after he was found guilty of breaching betting rules by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The worldwide ban was announced on Thursday morning by FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, as Tonali will not be available to play for Newcastle or Italy until the end of August 2024.

“An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali. The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances,” Gravina said.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

Tonali, who signed for Newcastle from AC Milan for $66.4 million this summer, will miss the rest of 2023-24 Premier League season and also EURO 2024 this summer, should Italy qualify. The details of the ban have yet to be confirmed by Newcastle or UEFA.

What are the details of this ban?

After Tonali, 23, serves his 10-month ban he will also undergo eight months of rehabilitation for an addiction to gambling as he will return to Italy and give a series of talks about his experiences.

Under the terms of the ban Tonali has also been fined $21,000 and will also have to return to Italy 16 times over the course of eight months to speak in public to help others with gambling addictions.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, throughout his ban Tonali will be allowed to train with Newcastle and also play in friendly games.

