Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86.

Charlton is a true hero in England and around the world for the way he dominated the game during his incredible playing career.

One of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, Charlton was influential in England’s only ever World Cup win in 1966.

He was also England’s leading goalscorer for decades (with 49 goals) until recently when both Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane overtook him.

Charlton won three league titles, FA Cup and a European Cup with Manchester United and was also named European player of the year in 1966. After coming through the academy, he played for United for 17 years and made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals, as he was their all-time leading goalscorer until Wayne Rooney broke that record.

Manchester United released a statement confirming the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

