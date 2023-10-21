 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Kevin McAlpine, former caddie to Lexi, husband to Nordqvist, dies
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Practice
Homestead Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_231021.jpg
Cook sent off for headbutt v. Wolves
nbc_pl_nfogoal1_231021.jpg
Wood gives Forest 1-0 lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_bobbycharltonnews_231021.jpg
Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at age 86

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Kevin McAlpine, former caddie to Lexi, husband to Nordqvist, dies
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Practice
Homestead Cup starting lineup: Martin Truex Jr. claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cookredcard_231021.jpg
Cook sent off for headbutt v. Wolves
nbc_pl_nfogoal1_231021.jpg
Wood gives Forest 1-0 lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_bobbycharltonnews_231021.jpg
Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at age 86

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

  
Published October 21, 2023 11:46 AM
Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at age 86
October 21, 2023 11:13 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Phil Neville, and Tim Howard react to the news of England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton passing away at age 86.

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86.

Charlton is a true hero in England and around the world for the way he dominated the game during his incredible playing career.

One of the greatest midfielders in the history of the game, Charlton was influential in England’s only ever World Cup win in 1966.

He was also England’s leading goalscorer for decades (with 49 goals) until recently when both Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane overtook him.

Charlton won three league titles, FA Cup and a European Cup with Manchester United and was also named European player of the year in 1966. After coming through the academy, he played for United for 17 years and made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals, as he was their all-time leading goalscorer until Wayne Rooney broke that record.

Manchester United released a statement confirming the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”