Stunned reactions as Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpool exit

The biggest names in world football are reacting to the major news coming out of Anfield: Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

A Liverpool, Premier League, Bundesliga, and world football legend, Klopp’s exit sends shockwaves through European football as folks admire the 56-year-old and wonder what’s next for both him and the club.

There’s also the matter of the top candidates to replace him, as rumored targets Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi have already been asked about the Liverpool job.

Also commenting are Fulham boss Marco Silva, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, and Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag.

Read on....

Roberto De Zerbi reaction to Jurgen Klopp exit, Brighton future

“I can understand [his exhaustion], I think we have the best job, but it is very tough. You need energy and have to push everyday, improve day by day.”

“There is no news [on his future at Brighton]. My focus is on the end of this season. We want to focus on our targets.”

Carlo Ancelotti surprised, understanding of Klopp decision

Ancelotti on Klopp: “it's surprising, but I understand it. It can happen after so much time that his motivation drops a little and I think that's what happened to him. For me, all the respect goes to him because he is a great coach and he will continue to contribute a lot to… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 26, 2024

Xabi Alonso on Klopp’s exit, possible Liverpool move (video)

“First of all, it was a surprise but as well I have respect for Jurgen, huge admiration for what he has achieved and the way he’s achieved.”

“At the moment I am really happy here. I am enjoying my work here. Each day is a challenge and we are on an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen. I am trying to give my best to help my players be ready for the next. What comes next? I don’t know.”

“I am not in the moment to think about the next step. I am thinking about where I am right now, and I’m in a great place and I’m enjoying it. It’s the right place and that’s all I can say. ... I don’t really care at the moment.”

“To be honest, I am not in that moment to think about the next step”



Xabi Alonso reacts to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool 💬pic.twitter.com/mlMGeGpiCP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2024

Erik ten Hag reacts to Jurgen Klopp’s exit (video)

“He has made an era there. He built the club, brought the club back where they belong. Congratulations on that. They’ve done an amazing job.”

“I can understand [Klopp running out of energy]. Nine years is a long time. It’s a period that by building up, achieving targets, but also with setbacks and going into difficult periods. The Premier League is very intense in combination with European football.”

Erik ten Hag says Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool is 'no good for the Premier League' 👎pic.twitter.com/PQxl6wJk0E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2024

Fulham’s Marco Silva on Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

“A big surprise for all of us,” he said, via the BBC. “Almost eight years and 500 games and it’s been a big success. ... A really nice guy and I wish him all the best.”

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic on Klopp

🎙️ Terzic



"Jürgen Klopp is an outstanding person. I was lucky enough to get to know him here. He has shaped our club and Liverpool like no other. I am sure that there will be another station in his coaching life there will be a place where he will do a similarly good job." — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 26, 2024

Thomas Tuchel stunned by Jurgen Klopp exit news