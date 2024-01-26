 Skip navigation
Stunned reactions as Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpool exit

  
Published January 26, 2024 09:18 AM

The biggest names in world football are reacting to the major news coming out of Anfield: Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

A Liverpool, Premier League, Bundesliga, and world football legend, Klopp’s exit sends shockwaves through European football as folks admire the 56-year-old and wonder what’s next for both him and the club.

[ MORE: Who will be the next Liverpool manager? ]

There’s also the matter of the top candidates to replace him, as rumored targets Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi have already been asked about the Liverpool job.

Also commenting are Fulham boss Marco Silva, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, and Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag.

Read on....

Roberto De Zerbi reaction to Jurgen Klopp exit, Brighton future

“I can understand [his exhaustion], I think we have the best job, but it is very tough. You need energy and have to push everyday, improve day by day.”

“There is no news [on his future at Brighton]. My focus is on the end of this season. We want to focus on our targets.”

Carlo Ancelotti surprised, understanding of Klopp decision

Xabi Alonso on Klopp’s exit, possible Liverpool move (video)

“First of all, it was a surprise but as well I have respect for Jurgen, huge admiration for what he has achieved and the way he’s achieved.”

“At the moment I am really happy here. I am enjoying my work here. Each day is a challenge and we are on an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen. I am trying to give my best to help my players be ready for the next. What comes next? I don’t know.”

“I am not in the moment to think about the next step. I am thinking about where I am right now, and I’m in a great place and I’m enjoying it. It’s the right place and that’s all I can say. ... I don’t really care at the moment.”

Erik ten Hag reacts to Jurgen Klopp’s exit (video)

“He has made an era there. He built the club, brought the club back where they belong. Congratulations on that. They’ve done an amazing job.”

“I can understand [Klopp running out of energy]. Nine years is a long time. It’s a period that by building up, achieving targets, but also with setbacks and going into difficult periods. The Premier League is very intense in combination with European football.”

Fulham’s Marco Silva on Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

“A big surprise for all of us,” he said, via the BBC. “Almost eight years and 500 games and it’s been a big success. ... A really nice guy and I wish him all the best.”

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic on Klopp

Thomas Tuchel stunned by Jurgen Klopp exit news