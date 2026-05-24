Sunderland vs Chelsea LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Sunderland host Chelsea on the final day of the season in a showdown for European qualification.

WATCH — Sunderland v Chelsea

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Sunderland vs Chelsea live updates - by Andy Edwards

Sunderland vs Chelsea live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Sunderland starting XI

Lineups TBA at 10 am ET.

Chelsea starting XI

Lineups TBA at 10 am ET.

How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

The Black Cats have enjoyed an incredible return to the Premier League, with Regis Le Bris’ side sitting on 51 points heading into the final game and they could finish as high as seventh and qualify for the Europa League, while eighth is a Conference League spot and very doable. They secured a comeback 3-1 win at Everton last weekend to set up this scenario and roared on by their brilliant home support, Sunderland will go for it in a big way.

Chelsea beat bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to take their hunt for European qualification to the final day as they sit on 52 points. Granted, it’s not the Champions League spot they would have wanted, but they are still in the scrap for Europa League qualification heading into the final 90 minutes. And with incoming manager Xabi Alonso watching closely, there is plenty for the Chelsea players to prove.

Sunderland team news, focus

Dan Ballard is suspended, while Omar Alderete, Romain Mundle and Bertrand Traore are all doubts. Sunderland have a pretty settled team and Le Bris has some real talent to bring off the bench if needed with Wilson Isidor, Chris Rigg, Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra all coming on and having a huge impact in the win at Everton last weekend. Sunderland will look to keep it tight then go for it in the second half as they have won so many points from losing positions.

Chelsea team news, focus

Interim boss Calum McFarlane will take charge of Chelsea for the final time and, aside from the home defeat to Nottingham Forest, he’s done pretty well in his caretaker role. The likes of Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer will be disappointed after reportedly missing out on England’s World Cup squad, not to mention player of the year Joao Pedro who didn’t make it into Brazil’s squad, but every single Chelsea player will be eager to impress incoming boss Xabi Alonso and sealing Europa League qualification would be something for them to cheer. Estevao, Jesse Derry and Jamie Gittens are out, while Joao Pedro and Romeo Lavia are doubts.

Sunderland vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be a tight encounter but it feels like Sunderland will get another narrow win, probably late on, to give themselves a brilliant chance of qualifying for Europe. Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea.