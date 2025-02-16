Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United player ratings

Tottenham Hotspur will be happy to collect all three points at home, but perhaps Spurs will be even happier at their top-to-bottom performance in a 1-0 win over Manchester United in North London.

MORE — Recap, analysis from Spurs 1-0 Man United

The visitors have a lot less to like and will be ruing their attacking output despite a spell-binding display from playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

MORE — Ruben Amorim reaction | Ange Postecoglou, James Maddison reaction

How will Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou see it? We’ll soon find out, but here’s how we judged the players of Spurs and Man United in a scrappy 1-0 affair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Manchester United

Guglielmo Vicario: 8— Two solid early second-half saves on Garnacho, and so excellent with his feet. Gave a late reminder of his indecisiveness with balls in the air.

Pedro Porro: 7 — Never stopped buzzing through the wide areas and dealt well with a busy Garnacho.

Ben Davies: 7 — Piled up touches and played a tidy game, getting stuck into the physical game without reservation.

Kevin Danso (Off 78'): 7 — Led Spurs in defensive actions.

Djed Spence: 7.5 — Spurs did so well in the wide areas and Spence was leading the game in touches well into the game.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Off 78'): 6.5 — Passed the ball well but lacked match sharpness at times.

Lucas Bergvall (Off 64'): 6 — Read the game well but weak in the duel (0-for-6 with two fouls).

James Maddison (Off 64'): 8.5 — Good follow-up to open the scoring, but it was his passing touch and interest in his own end that impressed the most.

Heung-min Son (Off 87'): 6.5 — Created four chances but it still missing his confidence and/or ambition as a finisher.

Dejan Kulusevski: 5.5 — Wanted to affect the game but was denied many times on the dribble.

Mathys Tel: 6.5 — Ripped off six shot attempts as only Maddison, who buried a high xG chance, accounted for more expected goals in the match.

Subs:

Brennan Johnson (On 64'): N/A

Pape Sarr (On 64'): 7 — Nearly set up a second Spurs goal late in the game.

Archie Gray (On 78'): N/A

Yves Bissouma (On 78'): N/A

Wilson Odobert (On 87'): N/A

Manchester United player ratings vs Tottenham Hotspur

Andre Onana: 8 — Couple of big first-half saves including the stop before Maddison deposited the rebound. A hard-luck loser, Onana led the game in recoveries with 10.

Noussair Mazraoui: 6.5 — At the center of everything and passed the ball well (46-of-48)

Matthijs De Ligt: 7 — Only Casemiro (15) had more defensive actions than the Dutch back’s 14.

Harry Maguire: 6 — A typical Maguire day. Passed well, no big gaffes, but a step slow overall.

Patrick Dorgu: 6.5 — Strong in the tackle but limited going forward.

Casemiro (Off 90+1'): 6.5 — His lack of speed is always going to be exposed but the Brazilian is still a canny operator who draws fouls and plays a physical game.

Bruno Fernandes: 8.5 — Did everything but score as his elite long-range passing was again denied end product by an absent United forward corps.

Diogo Dalot: 6.5 — Industrious out wide but wayward with his crosses.

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.5 — Lively as always but the finishing was not up to par. Butchered a glorious chance to equalize in the 23rd minute, skying the ball well over the goal.

Joshua Zirkzee: 6.5 — Came within a yard or two of turning Mazraoui’s 71st minute cross inside the far post. Good, decisive hold-up play.

Rasmus Hojlund: 5 — There’s no confidence in or coming out of the big center forward, who is struggling to impact games more often than not. Twenty-two touches in 90 minutes and a horrible 1-for-9 record in duels.