Ruben Amorim reacts to Manchester United loss at Spurs -- ‘I just hate to lose. The feeling is the worst’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is again dealing with the losing end of a Premier League match after his misfiring attack was blanked 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Sunday.

The Red Devils remain embroiled in the mess that is the bottom-half of the Premier League, and there are few players or staffers who should be pleased with their first-half levels in going behind to their London hosts.

MORE — Recap, analysis from Spurs 1-0 Man United

The second half was much better as captain Bruno Fernandes — a force over the entirety of the match — did his best to inspire chance after chance without finish from a sputtering group of forwards.

It was one moment from an opportunistic, rebound-hunting James Maddison that sent the Red Devils to a third loss in four Premier League matches, as United is 2W-1D-6L in the league since December 22.

Here’s how the Man United manager saw it.

Ruben Amorim reaction — How did Manchester United manager react to loss at Tottenham Hotspur?

Many missed chances? “The difference of the game was they scored, we didd’t score. We had our opportunities to score. At the end of the first half we pushed a little bit harder. We had the situations. We suffered some transitions because we were trying to get results but in the end they scored and we didn’t.”

On all the absences for this game: “It doesn’t matter. It’s in the past. We want to recover players. We can recover some for the next game. From this moment until the end of the season it’s going to be like that. So we have to be together, to finish the season, and start over.”

Has he ever had a bench as young as this in his career? “At my former club I had it but it’s completely different because this is the hardest competition in the world and [Sporting Lisbon] are playing in one competition that is not too strong. So I’m trying to be careful with [the young players}. They will play. You try to read the game and understand what you’re seeing in training. I felt our team was pushing for the goal. I didn’t feel the need to make changes.”

Concerned about his status? “I’m not worried, again. Of course I understand our friends and what people in media think about it. I just want to finish the league strong. I’m not worried about me. I’m worried about the club, I’m worried about the team, the players. So for me it’s the same — I just hate to lose. The feeling is the worst thing. The rest I’m not worried about. I want to help my players, the young kids in this moment.”

“I’m just focused on helping my players. I understand my situation and my job so I never worry about that. I’m really confident in my work and I just want to win games. The place in the table is my worry, I’m not worried about me.”

Ruben Amorim post-game interview (video)