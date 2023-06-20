Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.

And Spurs’ failure to qualify for Europe could make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s work.

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book , or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent? And how does new boss Ange Postecoglou want to reshape the squad?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham expiring contracts, June 30



Lucas Moura (15 PL appearances)

Clement Lenglet (end of loan - 26 appearances)

Tottenham transfer needs, summer 2023



Midfielders - Maybe as many as three, maybe as few as one, pending how Postecoglu views loanees Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso (and whether or not Napoli and Villarreal exercise their options to buy, respectively); Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to return from his torn ACL until November.

- Maybe as many as three, maybe as few as one, pending how Postecoglu views loanees Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso (and whether or not Napoli and Villarreal exercise their options to buy, respectively); Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to return from his torn ACL until November. Goalkeeper - At 36 years old and after 11 seasons, captain Hugo Lloris is likely to leave this summer; 35-year-old Fraser Forster should remain the backup.

- At 36 years old and after 11 seasons, captain Hugo Lloris is likely to leave this summer; 35-year-old Fraser Forster should remain the backup. Center backs - At least two, maybe three, with Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez all either struggling for form and/or likely to leave this summer; only Cristian Romero should be penciled in at this point.

- At least two, maybe three, with Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez all either struggling for form and/or likely to leave this summer; only Cristian Romero should be penciled in at this point. Left back - Only Ben Davies, who is now a left-sided center back in a back-three, and Ivan Perisic, who is 34 and a converted attacking midfielder, have previously played the position with any regularity.

- Only Ben Davies, who is now a left-sided center back in a back-three, and Ivan Perisic, who is 34 and a converted attacking midfielder, have previously played the position with any regularity. Forwards - On top of all of that, the biggest question remains whether or not Harry Kane leaves this summer; Son Heung-min is now 30 and regressed in 2022-23; Richarlison ($73 million last summer) scored the same number of goals for Spurs all season (3) as he did for Brazil in four games at the World Cup.

Tottenham transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

None

Out

Lucas Moura - end of contract

Tottenham Hotspur rumors, transfer news today, live!

June 20 - PSG make Harry Kane their top target

A report from Le Parisien says that PSG have made Harry Kane their top transfer target for this summer as he will fill the gap left by Lionel Messi. As we all know by now Kane, 29, has one year left on his current contract at Tottenham and the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the England captain. Spurs remain adamant they won’t sell Kane, especially to a direct Premier League rival like United. That means Kane could leave on a free next summer and he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English team for a free transfer as soon as January 1, 2024. The clock is ticking for Spurs to sort this situation out but if PSG come in with a big bid, can they afford to turn it down? Probably. Their chances of finishing in the top four are increased massively if Kane is still around next season so even if they lose him for nothing, it is better to have one more season of him scoring 25-plus goals than take $100 million now. Can we see Kane moving to PSG? Nope. He wants to be the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer and this is all heading one way: Kane staying at Spurs until next summer when he leaves on a free and signs for Manchester United, Manchester City or whoever else he wants to in the Premier League. Unless Daniel Levy can work some magic and Spurs have a sensational first season under Ange Postecoglou, Harry Kane surely won’t be around at Spurs past June 2024. (JPW)

June 20 - Tottenham lead race for James Maddison

According to the Northern Echo , Tottenham are the frontrunners to sign James Maddison from Leicester City. Per the report, Maddison is not interested in signing for Newcastle as he wants to live in London for family and personal reasons. It is reported that recently-relegated Leicester want $63.6 million for Maddison as the 26-year-old is a regular for England and will surely sign for a Premier League club this summer. Newcastle can offer Champions League action but is Spurs a better fit for Maddison? It seems like he will be given the keys to Tottenham’s attack and he is the Christian Eriksen type they have been missing for several seasons. Imagine Maddison feeding Kane, Son, Richarlison, Kulusevski and Co.? That is a recipe for success for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. (JPW)

June 12 - Newcastle ahead of Spurs in chase for James Maddison

Newcastle are reportedly ahead of Tottenham when it comes to the race to sign James Maddison this summer. The Leicester City and England playmaker won’t be sticking with the Foxes in the Championship next season and a whole host of clubs want to sign him. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports , Newcastle are ahead of Spurs as the Magpies had interest in Maddison in January but Leicester didn’t want to sell. With Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football, they have the advantage over Spurs. But where would Maddison fit best? Both teams need a creative No. 10 and Maddison would slot into either side seamlessly. It seems like Newcastle would be the better fit given his style of play and the other attackers position around him who he could link up with. With just one year left on his current Leicester contract, it is clear that Maddison is moving on and he now has a big decision to make. (JPW)

June 12 - Spurs linked with $62 million move for Jadon Sancho

Tottenham have been linked with an audacious move for Jadon Sancho, as the Manchester United and England winger is reportedly available for close to $72 million according to The Daily Star . Per the report, Spurs value Sancho about $10 million lower and United want to raise some funds for Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad this summer as uncertainty remains about their new owners.

Would signing Sancho be a good move for Spurs, and vice versa? Sancho, 23, needs to be a regular in the Premier League and there’s more chance of that happening at Spurs than there is at Manchester United. He has never really settled at Old Trafford and with Antony and Marcus Rashford the go-to guys out wide for Erik ten Hag, he will struggle to be a starter in the future. This could be a very intriguing deal to keep an eye on, as Manchester United chase Spurs star Harry Kane and maybe including Sancho in any deal can convince Daniel Levy to cash in this summer rather than risk losing Kane for nothing next year? (JPW)

June 11 - Tottenham in advanced talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.

Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)

June 6 - Spurs linked with trio of Premier League backs including Harry Maguire

Ange Postecoglou may be an attack-first manager, but he’s gotta sort out Tottenham’s poor back line.

And a report from 90min says Tottenham is considering a trio of Premier League center backs including two from ‘Big Six’ rivals.

The juiciest rumor in the mill has to be the idea that Erik ten Hag is open to the idea of selling Harry Maguire to Spurs, who would try to reinvigorate the England center back’s club career after a down 2022-23 season.

But perhaps more impactful would be the transfer of Aymeric Laporte, once Manchester City’s top center back, to North London.

And there’s a more under-the-radar idea in Wolverthampton Wanderers standout Max Kilman, who has emerged as a top defender in his own right despite Wolves’ disappointing season.

The Kilman investment is a classic Spurs “buy lower” move, Maguire a wild one, and Laporte the sort of more measured move -- price tag pending -- that would signify something a bit different but also more ambitious. What do you think? (NM)

June 6 - Postecoglou hired

Tottenham has its man, announcing the hiring of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou .

June 5 - Celtic grant permission for Postecoglou talks

Ange Postecoglou could be Tottenham’s next manager after Celtic granted permission for Spurs to speak with their trophy-collecting boss.

Postecoglou, 57, was born in Greece and moved to Australia at a young age, starring for South Melbourne as a player and earning for caps for the Socceroos.

He is coming off a domestic treble with Celtic and won five of six trophies available to him in his two seasons with the Bhoys.

Postecoglou won trophies as a manager with South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, and Yokohama F. Marinos, claiming the Asian Cup during his stint as Australia national team coach. (NM)

June 3 - Hugo Lloris ready for a change

It looks like it’ll be the end of at least one era at Tottenham this summer, as Hugo Lloris gave an interview at home in France stating that he’d like out .

The Spurs legend has been a staple between the sticks in North London but had a tough season in a number of ways.

“We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things. ... But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen. What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”

Lloris made clear in the interview that he’s not looking to retire, and that he’s not ruling out more time at Tottenham.

He says he has more to give on the pitch.

“You can’t go from a successful World Cup to being an average player in a few months,” Lloris said. “I had a few hard knocks, I was a little inconsistent in my performance, I got injured twice. I came out of the World Cup pretty dull. The pace had been hellish before that. This is the first time in my career that I am unavailable, but I’m good in my head, in my body. This period will bring me freshness to still make me happy in the effort, the performance, the work. The most important thing is to find a project in which I flourish, at Tottenham among others.” (NM)

April 9 - North London derby battle as Spurs, Arsenal scrap for Elye Wahi

Twenty-year-old Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has attracted lots of interest this season with 12 goals and three assists this season.

French site Jeunes Footeux says that Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) have not been put off by that price tag and will look to woo the striker to North London this summer.

Wahi’s a young 20, born in January, and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The 6-foot center forward had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s visit from Toulouse. The advanced stats say he can carry the ball above average but basically has been strictly a finisher. Sounds like someone could use some schooling from a certain Harry Kane. (NM)

March 23 - Spurs linked with Dean Henderson interest

Look: A Tottenham story that isn’t about Antonio Conte or Harry Kane... at least entirely.

That’s because ESPN says that Tottenham’s interest in Manchester United property/serial loanee Dean Henderson could be used to lower the cost for Kane.

Henderson was 14 when he joined Manchester United from Carlisle United in 2011, and he made his senior move in 2015.

Henderson’s on loan to Nottingham Forest, where it’s been no surprise that he shined before going down to injury. Henderson was twice Sheffield United Young Player of the Year, on loan, and won the Championship Golden Glove in boosting the Blades into the Premier League.

Club legend Hugo Lloris has not been himself this season and is currently hurt, Fraser Forster is only under contract through 2023-24, and young keepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have limited experience and all on loan. A solution will be needed, and soon. (NM)

Feb. 19 - Spurs to pursue Antonio Rudiger

Is a London return on the cards for longtime Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger? Maybe, according to Spanish language site Fichajes .

You’ll remember that the German center back wasn’t exactly angling to leave the Blues but uncertainty over the club’s ownership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Roman Abramovich’s links to his country’s president Vladimir Putin led to Rudiger moving to Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter at the Bernabeu but the report says continued Real links with new backs including RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol may unsettle Rudiger, who just wants regular playing time and a stable situation. (NM)

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Arnaut Danjuma - Villarreal (loan)

Jude Soonsup-Bell - Chelsea

Outs

Matt Doherty (contract termination)

Tottenham Hotspur archived rumors transfer news

Jan. 31 - Matt Doherty, Spurs mutually terminate contract

As one full back is set to arrive in north London, another has left. Right back Matt Doherty is now expected to join Atletico Madrid after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Tottenham. (AE)

Jan. 31 - Pedro Porro loan move nears, Doherty to Atletico Madrid, Gil moves on loan

Matt Doherty may be leaving Tottenham on loan to Atletico Madrid, according to reports, while fullback Djed Spence will also be leaving on loan.

Atleti has plenty of success with their last acquisition of a fullback from Spurs, as Kieran Trippier shined at the Wanda Metropolitano.

And Spence reportedly turned down a loan to Atleti in favor of a move to Rennes in Ligue 1, while Bryan Gil is going on loan to Sevilla.

All this as Tottenham hopes to land Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon in a move that’s been slow-cooking all month and had plenty of complications. The Spence and Doherty reports will give Spurs fans hope that the Porro deal is coming.

Spurs also signed 19-year-old Chelsea starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell on a long-term deal (NM)

Jan. 25 - Spurs confirm Danjuma deal

Will the second time be the charm for Arnaut Danjuma when it comes to the Premier League?

Danjuma joins Spurs on loan for the rest of the season. He’s been playing plenty of center forward and can give Harry Kane a rest, but will also be plenty happy to head to the left wing.

The Bournemouth winger scored 10 times last season in La Liga and struck six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, including in knockout round games against Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 17 matches across all competitions this season for Villarreal. (NM)

Jan. 24 - Danjuma to make late u-turn and join Spurs?

Arnaut Danjuma appeared to be heading to Everton from Villarreal but the Dutch winger could now be making a very late u-turn. Danjuma, 25, has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and looked set to join the Toffees on loan. Despite Frank Lampard being sacked, Danjuma was still expected to sign for Everton but our colleagues in the UK at Sky Sports say he is now heading to Tottenham for talks and a medical has been scheduled for him on Tuesday evening. Danjuma would be a solid squad player for Tottenham and we’ve seen flashes of his brilliance for Bournemouth and also at Villarreal. Antonio Conte wanted to sign some extra cover in attacking areas and it looks like he will get it. (JPW)

#Tottenham have scheduled a medical for Arnaut Danjuma for this evening. Advanced negotiations are ongoing over an initial loan until the end of the season. (w/ @MichaelBridge_) #THFC More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6IG5 pic.twitter.com/g14YJbPb18 — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 24, 2023

Jan. 23 - Kane ‘open’ to new contract talks at Tottenham

Harry Kane is reportedly keen and open to holding talks with Tottenham over a new contract at the club. The 29-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the past but a move to the former now seems like it has passed after Erling Haaland’s arrival. Per a report from David Ornstein, Kane and Spurs will talk in early February about a new deal and his priority is to ‘succeed with Tottenham.’ This is all quite a change from the previous years when it has seemed like Kane was very close to leaving but couldn’t force through an exit as Spurs asked for a huge transfer fee (and rightly so) for their star man. Despite Spurs struggling at the moment as they lose ground in the top four race and the future of Antonio Conte as boss is uncertain, having Kane sign a new contract would at least give Spurs fans some good news as they’ll know Kane will be around to score 20-25 goals a season for at least the next few years. (JPW)

🚨 EXCL: Harry Kane open to signing new contract at Tottenham. No dialogue since summer 2021 but talks planned for after Jan window. If circumstances right, possible 29yo will now extend past 2024. Striker’s priority is to succeed with #THFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/aSnuYBX4mE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 23, 2023

Jan. 12 - Spurs offer $14 million for Trossard

Football.London has a very Spurs-like report that Tottenham has ‘verbally offered’ $14 million for Leandro Trossard after the Brighton man expressed his wishes to leave the Amex Stadium.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton’s been said to want between $25-30 million for the playmaker.

Spurs landing Trossard for under $20 million would be at-worst a good risk and at-best an absolute coup, as the Belgian has done big things for Brighton. Playing with a focal point like Harry Kane could take him to the next level. (NM)

Jan. 9 - Trossard, Raya linked with Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with moves for both Leandro Trossard and David Raya as they try to strengthen their lineup. According to The Telegraph, Brentford and Spain goalkeeper Raya, 27, is seen as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris. The French captain only recently signed a contract extension but Lloris, 36, has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent years. Per the report, Raya will become Spurs’ top goalkeeping target in the summer and he is a fine shot-stopper and is very good playing the ball out of the back with his feet.

As for Trossard, this seems like a deal which could happen in January. The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among several clubs, including Chelsea, who are set to move for the Belgian winger. Trossard, 28, is out of contract at Brighton next summer and didn’t feature in their win at Everton or in their 5-1 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough. It seems like a move this month could be possible as Brighton will aim to recoup some cash for their talented winger/wing-back. Trossard has added goals and assists to his game over the last 12 months and was a key cog in Graham Potter’s success as a hybrid wing-back. However, Roberto De Zerbi could use Kaoru Mitoma in that role and Brighton will look to move on Trossard in January. Spurs need to upgrade their wing-back potions and if Trossard comes in on the left, it would allow Ivan Perisic to play further up the pitch. Alternatively, Trossard is also comfortable playing as a winger or attacking midfielder and he is proven in the Premier League. Is he the type of player who can turn Spurs into a guaranteed top four team? Probably not. Is he a top quality addition who has the potential to slot in seamlessly? He is. (JPW)

Dec. 29 - Tottenham, Manchester United open talks with Rennes for Martin Terrier

Yes, Tottenham’s just splashed plenty of cash on a star left winger in Richarlison, but would the versatility of Martin Terrier make him a great fit to compete with the Brazilian as well as Heung-min Son?

Free-scoring Rennes forward Terrier is said to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United as both clubs reportedly have opened discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit regarding the 25-year-old. Price tag? It reportedly starts around $38 million.

Terrier has scored and assisted on the regular in France’s top flight. He scored 21 goals last season and has eight in 14 matches this season. The left wing can also play center forward amongst other positions. He’s chipped in three goals in the Europa League this campaign and also had provided 11 assists across all competitions since the start of last season.

Very strong in the air and plenty good in combination play, Terrier has posted impressed xG and xA numbers and could combine with Kane but also deputize for the exhaustively-used CF. He may be a better fit for Spurs but might Man United before more willing to spend to get him? (NM)