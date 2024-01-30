Tottenham vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

This should be a beauty of a game in north London as Tottenham host Brentford and you can expect one thing from both teams: all-out attack.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are without captain Heung-min Son and that’s impacting their attack but they have key players back from injury with James Maddison set to make his eagerly-anticipated comeback in this game. Spurs sit three points off the top four and eight points off top spot heading into the midweek slate off games and every Tottenham fan would have taken that at the start of the season.

Thomas Frank finally has his main man Ivan Toney back from suspension and what an impact he had in their 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest last week. Toney scored a cheeky free kick and was the talisman in their vital win as the Bees can now start to look up the table rather than worrying about getting dragged into the relegation scrap. At least that’s the plan.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday (January 31)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Tottenham focus, team news

Spurs are gradually getting back to full fitness with Micky van de Ven and Maddison returning huge for their confidence. Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are still away on international duty but when they return this starting lineup can give anyone a game. It will be intriguing to see if January loan signing Timo Werner starts again as the German striker needs a goal early on in his Spurs career to get him going.

OUT: Heung-min Son (international duty), Yves Bissouma (international duty), Pape Sarr (international duty), Alejo Veliz (knee), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (thigh)

Brentford focus, team news

All of the focus is on Toney, and rightly so, but it’s easy to forget that Brentford have so many key players still out injured with Henry, Mbeumo, Norgaard and Hickey all missing and vital cogs in this well-oiled machine. Thomas Frank has understandably been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job given the fantastic work he’s done at Brentford in recent years and everyone is now expecting the west London club to kick on in the final months of the season and push for a top 10 finish. They currently sit six points above the relegation zone. They should be fine as their counter attacks and set pieces continue to bamboozle opponents.

OUT: Christian Norgaard (ankle), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Yoane Wissa (international duty), Frank Onyeka (international duty), Saman Ghoddos (international duty), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (unable to face parent club)

