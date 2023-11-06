LONDON — The Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings reflect a wild London derby, as the bitter rivals went at it under the lights on Monday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs lost for the first time this season as they took an early lead through Dejan Kulusevski but were reduced to nine men as both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off, while James Maddison and Micky van de Ven were forced off in a game of true chaos.

On his emotional return to Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea were victorious as Cole Palmer’s first half penalty kick and two late goals from Nicolas Jackson grabbed a statement win for the Blues who created chances throughout but had multiple goals ruled out by VAR and offside calls.

Below are the Tottenham and Chelsea player ratings in full, with marks for out of 10 and analysis.

Tottenham player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario: 10 - Did not deserve to be on the losing side. Heroic saves throughout and was a sweeper for most of the second half. Incredible.

Pedro Porro: 7 - Given a really tough first half by Sterling but recovered well in the second half and made several great covering defensive runs. Whipped in some brilliant crosses too.

Cristian Romero: 3 - Should have been sent off twice. Lashed out at Colwill earlier in the half and was lucky to get away with it. He was rightly sent off for going in studs up on Fernandez. Lost his head in a big moment, once again.

Micky van de Ven: 6 - Was holding things together then his run back towards his own goal saw his hamstring ping. A horrible moment for the young Dutch defender who is having a great season.

Destiny Udogie: 3 - Like Romero, was too fired up and should have been sent off for an early lunge on Sterling. He then picked up a second yellow for lunging in during the second half.

Yves Bissouma: 8 - Ran himself into the ground and did everything to keep Spurs in it.

Pape Matar Sarr: 7 - See above. Had to be subbed off because he worked so hard. Brilliant driving runs from midfield.

Dejan Kulusevski: 8 - Scored the early goal and held the ball up well as he, Son and Maddison were electric early on.

James Maddison: 6 - After a few great passes early on, he faded and went down with a knock. Subbed off after the red card and penalty decision.

Brennan Johnson: 6 - Some great runs early on and crossed for Son to score but the latter was offside. Subbed off after the red card.

Heung-min Son: 7 - Had a big chance to equalize and make it 2-2 in the 94th minute but scuffed his effort a little and then Chelsea wrapped up the win.

Substitutes

Eric Dier: 8 - Made great challenges, scored a beauty that was just ruled out for offside.

Emerson Royal: 8 - Did everything he could at center back and left back after coming on. Great spirit.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 8 - Exceptional in midfield and then at center back. A warrior. Cleared one off the line.

Rodrigo Bentancur: 6 - Could have scored an equalizer but got a header horribly wrong from two yards out.

Oliver Skipp: 7 - Helped Spurs keep going late on.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez: 6 - Didn’t look too comfortable on the ball and didn’t have much to do until he saved from Son in the 94th minute. Really good stop down low.

Reece James: 5 - Given a tough time by Johnson early on and didn’t really have an impact in attack. Subbed off.

Thiago Silva: 5 - Looked all over the place early on but steadied things down. Even though it was a lot easier in the second half, still had some poor moments.

Axel Disasi: 5 - A few poor passes and was caught out of position on a few occasions.

Levi Colwill: 5 - Caught by Romero and was at the heart of all the flare ups in the first half. Subbed off at half time as he was on a yellow card.

Enzo Fernandez: 7 - Helped Chelsea dictate the tempo of the game and did well to recover after being clattered by Romero.

Moises Caicedo: 8 - This was his type of game. Dominated midfield and lashed home a beauty only for it to be ruled out for offside on Jackson.

Conor Gallagher: 8 - All-action display and ended the game with an assist. He was up for the fight in a controlled manner.

Cole Palmer: 8 - What a lovely footballer. He drifted around and caused problems and was influential in Chelsea eventually racing away.

Nicolas Jackson: 8 - Got a hat trick thanks to three late goals but could have had five or six. Was a real nuisance but still has to work on his finishing.

Raheem Sterling: 9 - Turned Spurs inside out on so many occasions and had a goal disallowed and was instrumental in winning it with his well-timed runs.