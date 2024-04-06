 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: Third-round tee times and groupings
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Three
Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang advance to quarterfinals of LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play

Top Clips

nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
nbc_golf_lpgatmobilematchplayrd3_240405.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_pl_ruthiecollinswarmup_240405.jpg
PL Weekend Warm Up: Ruthie Collins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open - Round Two
Valero Texas Open: Third-round tee times and groupings
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Three
Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang advance to quarterfinals of LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play

Top Clips

nbc_gc_lgpamatchupbreakdown_240405.jpg
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
nbc_golf_lpgatmobilematchplayrd3_240405.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_pl_ruthiecollinswarmup_240405.jpg
PL Weekend Warm Up: Ruthie Collins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 5, 2024 10:29 PM

It would be incredibly wise and timely of Tottenham to take all three points from Nottingham Forest’s visit to North London on Sunday, with an absurdly difficult five-game stretch next on the fixture list.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE

Spurs (57 points) will face Newcastle, Manchester City (to be rescheduled), Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in succession, as they jostle with Aston Villa (59 points) for 4th place in the Premier League. This season’s 5th-place finisher should also qualify for next season’s Champions League via the national coefficient rankings, but it’s better to remove all doubt from the equation, if possible.

As for Forest (25 points), relegation is a real and present danger after being hit with a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Rather than sitting seven points clear of 18th-place Luton Town (22 points), the Tricky Trees are only three points above the drop zone after after picking up their first win in six outings on Tuesday, with a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Watch live via Peacock Premium

Tottenham focus, team news

Former Forest man Brennan Johnson scored Spurs’ only goal in the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Tuesday, giving him two goals and three assists in his last five PL appearances. Micky van de Ven returned from a minor hamstring injury against the Hammers, after missing the previous two games.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Morgan Gibbs-White was typically sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side against Fulham, tallying a goal and an assist in the first half and taking his season tally to four goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed), Nuno Tavares (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Willy Boly (undisclosed)