Transfer news, rumors: Ekitike to Liverpool, Wissa to Newcastle

Both the done deals and summer transfer news and reports has been wild across the Premier League so far, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Below is the latest on both Liverpool and Newcastle being in the hunt for the same forwards and it appears they have finally decided to focus their attention on different players.

Liverpool make their move for Hugo Ekitike

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Sky Germany and David Ornstein, Liverpool have made their move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike. Per the reports, Ekitike has told Frankfurt he wants to join Liverpool and the 23-year-old is close to agreeing personal terms on a move to Anfield. It’s now down to Liverpool to pay Frankfurt what they want for their talented striker and it is reported that will be close to $100 million as Sky Germany say “it could move quickly” with respects to the deal being completed. Ekitike had been linked with a move to Newcastle as they wanted to line up a replacement in case Alexander Isak was sold to Liverpool, but it appears Ekitike is now heading to Liverpool instead. The French forward had a breakout season in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, scoring 22 goals in all competitions as he helped Frankfurt qualify for the Champions League. He can lead the line, make clever runs in-behind and is a versatile forward who would slot in really well to Arne Slot’s fluid front three at Liverpool. If the Reds sell Darwin Nunez this summer, Ekitike would be a wonderful replacement. The Reds aren’t messing around this summer and the thought of new signing Florian Wirtz intertwining with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Ekitike in attack is something to get very excited about. For Liverpool fans. Everybody else should be petrified.

Newcastle switch their attention to Yoane Wissa

With a move for Ekitike off, Newcastle still want to bolster their attacking options and a report from David Ornstein says that they are now focused on Yoane Wissa. The Brentford striker has been incredibly consistent over the last few years but per the report, any move for Wissa will depend on whether or not Brentford’s other star striker Bryan Mbeumo is sold to Manchester United in the coming days. Wissa deserves a chance to play in the Champions League and he’s been a huge part of Brentford’s success. His style of play suits Newcastle perfectly as he presses high, forces mistakes and is ruthless when he gets a chance to finish. Wissa is exactly the kind of player Newcastle should be looking to sign.