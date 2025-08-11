Transfer news, rumors: Grealish to Everton, Savinho to Spurs

The latest transfer news focuses on Jack Grealish potentially getting a move where he will play more often, while Savinho could be swapping Manchester for London.

MORE — Premier League 2025-26 schedule, how to watch

Here’s the latest on both developing deals.

Jack Grealish to Everton on loan is getting close

So, this is one of those deals which makes sense for absolutely everyone. According to David Ornstein, Everton and Manchester City have agreed terms on a season-long loan for Jack Grealish and the medical will take place shortly. There is also an option for Everton to buy Grealish for $67 million next summer if the loan goes well. The England international, 29, was not a regular for City last season and his career is in real danger of petering out. This move to Everton should suit him perfectly and Grealish will play week in, week out for the Toffees.

David Moyes loves to help resurrect careers and Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye should both be given the freedom to attack as Everton badly need some more creativity in the final third. Grealish will provide that and provided he stays fit, this is the perfect chance for him to be the main man on a team on the way up in the Premier League. If he can do that, he also has the carrot dangling in front of him of getting into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Savinho to Spurs a surprise, but could be a great fit

Another attacking player who could be leaving Manchester City is Brazilian winger Savinho. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are in talks with City over signing Savinho and he is keen a move to north London. Per the report, Spurs have offered $58 million but City want more. Savinho, 21, only joined City last summer from their sister club Troyes but he had a very decent first season in the Premier League.

However, with City signing Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders to go alongside Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and Omar Marmoush as attacking midfield options, it appears that Savinho may not get as many minutes going forward. Add in reports that City could try to sign Rodrygo with plenty of attacking players moving on this summer and it’s a little easier to understand why Savinho could leave. Is this a good move for Spurs? It would seem so. Savinho would be the replacement for Heung-min Son and even though he often plays on the right wing, where Brennan Johnson is a regular starter, Savinho is flexible. His quality on the ball is also something Spurs need and Savinho whipping in crosses for Dominic Solanke to finish is an exciting proposition.