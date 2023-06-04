U20 World Cup schedule: How to watch live, groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.

The USA have plenty of talented youngsters and Mikey Varas’ talented squad made a run to the quarterfinals before bowing out to Uruguay. That’s the same stage they exited their previous four U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019 and once again in 2023).

The USA won Group B with three wins from three and hammered New Zealand in the last 16. The Baby Yanks fell to Uruguay on Sunday at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

England and hosts Argentina were among the favorites to win the tournament but were knocked out, with Brazil and Italy both impressing and in the last eight, plus Nigeria and Uruguay have also looked very good.

Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.

Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.

When: May 20 to June 11

May 20 to June 11 Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET

2pm ET, 5pm ET Location: Argentina

Argentina TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo

Telemundo, Universo Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com

2023 U20 World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Quarterfinals

Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Israel 3-2 Brazil

Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Colombia 1-3 Italy

Match 48: Sunday, June 4: South Korea 1-0 Nigeria

Match 45: Sunday, June 4: USA 0-2 Uruguay

Semifinals

Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Uruguay vs Israel - 1:30pm

Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Italy vs South Korea - 5pm

Third-place game

Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 - 1:30pm

Final

Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 - 5pm

Round of 16 results

Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: USA 4-0 New Zealand

Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Uzbekistan 0-1 Israel

Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Brazil 4-1 Tunisia

Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Colombia 5-1 Slovakia

Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: England 1-2 Italy

Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Argentina 0-2 Nigeria

Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Gambia 0-1 Uruguay

Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Ecuador 2-3 South Korea

Group stage results

Group A

Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand - 2pm

Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan - 5pm

Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan 2-2 New Zealand - 2pm

Tuesday, May 23: Argentina 3-0 Guatemala - 5pm

Friday, May 26: New Zealand 0-5 Argentina - 5pm

Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan 2-0 Guatemala - 5pm

Group B

Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador - 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)

Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia - 5pm

Tuesday, May 23: USA 3-0 Fiji - 2pm

Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador 2-1 Slovakia - 5pm

Friday, May 26: Slovakia 0-2 USA - 2pm

Friday, May 26: Ecuador 9-0 Fiji - 2pm

Group C

Sunday, May 21: Israel 1-2 Colombia - 2pm

Sunday, May 21: Senegal 0-1 Japan - 5pm

Wednesday, May 24: Senegal 1-1 Israel - 2pm

Wednesday, May 24: Japan 1-2 Colombia - 5pm

Saturday, May 27: Japan 1-2 Israel - 5pm

Saturday, May 27: Colombia 1-1 Senegal - 5pm

Group D

Sunday, May 21: Nigeria 2-1 Dominican Republic - 2pm

Sunday, May 21: Italy 3-2 Brazil - 5pm

Wednesday, May 24: Italy 0-2 Nigeria - 2pm

Wednesday, May 24: Brazil 6-0 Dominican Republic - 5pm

Saturday, May 27: Brazil 2-0 Nigeria - 2pm

Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic 0-3 Italy - 2pm

Group E

Monday, May 22: England 1-0 Tunisia - 2pm

Monday, May 22: Uruguay 4-0 Iraq - 5pm

Thursday, May 25: Uruguay 2-3 England - 2pm

Thursday, May 25: Iraq 0-3 Tunisia - 5pm

Sunday, May 28: Iraq 0-0 England - 2pm

Sunday, May 28: Tunisia 0-1 Uruguay - 2pm

Group F

Monday, May 22: France 1-2 South Korea - 2pm

Monday, May 22: Gambia 2-1 Honduras - 5pm

Thursday, May 25: France 1-2 Gambia - 2pm

Thursday, May 25: South Korea 2-2 Honduras - 5pm

Sunday, May 28: South Korea 0-0 Gambia - 5pm

Sunday, May 28: Honduras 1-3 France - 5pm

