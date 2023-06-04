 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U20 World Cup schedule: How to watch live, groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

  
Published June 4, 2023 03:40 PM

The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.

[ LIVE: Watch the U20 World Cup en Espanol ]

The USA have plenty of talented youngsters and Mikey Varas’ talented squad made a run to the quarterfinals before bowing out to Uruguay. That’s the same stage they exited their previous four U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019 and once again in 2023).

The USA won Group B with three wins from three and hammered New Zealand in the last 16. The Baby Yanks fell to Uruguay on Sunday at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

England and hosts Argentina were among the favorites to win the tournament but were knocked out, with Brazil and Italy both impressing and in the last eight, plus Nigeria and Uruguay have also looked very good.

Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.

Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.

2023 U20 World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live


  • When: May 20 to June 11

  • Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET

  • Location: Argentina

  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo

  • Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com

2023 U20 World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Quarterfinals

Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Israel 3-2 Brazil
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Colombia 1-3 Italy
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: South Korea 1-0 Nigeria
Match 45: Sunday, June 4: USA 0-2 Uruguay

Semifinals

Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Uruguay vs Israel - 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Italy vs South Korea - 5pm

Third-place game

Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 - 1:30pm

Final

Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 - 5pm

Round of 16 results

Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: USA 4-0 New Zealand
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Uzbekistan 0-1 Israel
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Brazil 4-1 Tunisia
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Colombia 5-1 Slovakia
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: England 1-2 Italy
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Argentina 0-2 Nigeria
Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Gambia 0-1 Uruguay
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Ecuador 2-3 South Korea

Group stage results

Group A

Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand - 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan - 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan 2-2 New Zealand - 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina 3-0 Guatemala - 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand 0-5 Argentina - 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan 2-0 Guatemala - 5pm

Group B

Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador - 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)
Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia - 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA 3-0 Fiji - 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador 2-1 Slovakia - 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia 0-2 USA - 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador 9-0 Fiji - 2pm

Group C

Sunday, May 21: Israel 1-2 Colombia - 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Senegal 0-1 Japan - 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal 1-1 Israel - 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan 1-2 Colombia - 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan 1-2 Israel - 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia 1-1 Senegal - 5pm

Group D

Sunday, May 21: Nigeria 2-1 Dominican Republic - 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy 3-2 Brazil - 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy 0-2 Nigeria - 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil 6-0 Dominican Republic - 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil 2-0 Nigeria - 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic 0-3 Italy - 2pm

Group E

Monday, May 22: England 1-0 Tunisia - 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay 4-0 Iraq - 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay 2-3 England - 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq 0-3 Tunisia - 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq 0-0 England - 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia 0-1 Uruguay - 2pm

Group F

Monday, May 22: France 1-2 South Korea - 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia 2-1 Honduras - 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France 1-2 Gambia - 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea 2-2 Honduras - 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea 0-0 Gambia - 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras 1-3 France - 5pm

F ollow @JPW_NBCSports