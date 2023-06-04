U20 World Cup schedule: How to watch live, groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures
The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.
The USA have plenty of talented youngsters and Mikey Varas’ talented squad made a run to the quarterfinals before bowing out to Uruguay. That’s the same stage they exited their previous four U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019 and once again in 2023).
The USA won Group B with three wins from three and hammered New Zealand in the last 16. The Baby Yanks fell to Uruguay on Sunday at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.
England and hosts Argentina were among the favorites to win the tournament but were knocked out, with Brazil and Italy both impressing and in the last eight, plus Nigeria and Uruguay have also looked very good.
Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.
Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.
2023 U20 World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: May 20 to June 11
- Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET
- Location: Argentina
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
- Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com
2023 U20 World Cup schedule
All kicks off times ET
Quarterfinals
Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Israel 3-2 Brazil
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Colombia 1-3 Italy
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: South Korea 1-0 Nigeria
Match 45: Sunday, June 4: USA 0-2 Uruguay
Semifinals
Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Uruguay vs Israel - 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Italy vs South Korea - 5pm
Third-place game
Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 - 1:30pm
Final
Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 - 5pm
Round of 16 results
Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: USA 4-0 New Zealand
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Uzbekistan 0-1 Israel
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Brazil 4-1 Tunisia
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Colombia 5-1 Slovakia
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: England 1-2 Italy
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Argentina 0-2 Nigeria
Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Gambia 0-1 Uruguay
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Ecuador 2-3 South Korea
Group stage results
Group A
Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand - 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan - 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan 2-2 New Zealand - 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina 3-0 Guatemala - 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand 0-5 Argentina - 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan 2-0 Guatemala - 5pm
Group B
Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador - 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)
Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia - 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA 3-0 Fiji - 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador 2-1 Slovakia - 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia 0-2 USA - 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador 9-0 Fiji - 2pm
Group C
Sunday, May 21: Israel 1-2 Colombia - 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Senegal 0-1 Japan - 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal 1-1 Israel - 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan 1-2 Colombia - 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan 1-2 Israel - 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia 1-1 Senegal - 5pm
Group D
Sunday, May 21: Nigeria 2-1 Dominican Republic - 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy 3-2 Brazil - 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy 0-2 Nigeria - 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil 6-0 Dominican Republic - 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil 2-0 Nigeria - 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic 0-3 Italy - 2pm
Group E
Monday, May 22: England 1-0 Tunisia - 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay 4-0 Iraq - 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay 2-3 England - 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq 0-3 Tunisia - 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq 0-0 England - 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia 0-1 Uruguay - 2pm
Group F
Monday, May 22: France 1-2 South Korea - 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia 2-1 Honduras - 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France 1-2 Gambia - 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea 2-2 Honduras - 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea 0-0 Gambia - 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras 1-3 France - 5pm