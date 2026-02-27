UEFA Conference League all-time winners: Champions, finalists, finals, host cities

The UEFA Conference League is considered Europe’s third-best continental tournament, and through four seasons it’s delivered titles to four clubs from three countries.

Three-quarters of the finalists have come from three of the top-four leagues in the world while 2023-24 champion Olympiacos of Greece and 2021-22 finalist Feyenoord of the Netherlands have also reached competed for the crown.

MORE — 2025-26 Conference League latest scores, draw

London sides West Ham United and Chelsea have won the tournament to make the Premier League the most successful champion of the Conference League but AS Roma’s 2021-22 triumph and Fiorentina’s pair of runner-up finishes give Serie A plenty of room for plaudits.

Here are the four finals as well as the host cities and dates for the next two Conference League finals.

UEFA Conference League all-time winners: Finals, host cities

2021-22: AS Roma 1-0 Feyenoord at Arena Kompetare in Tirana, Albania

2022-23: West Ham United 2-1 Fiorentina at Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czechia

2023-24: Olympiacos 1-0 Fiorentina at Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece

2024-25: Chelsea 4-1 Real Betis at Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland:

2025-26: May 27 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany

2026-27: May 26, 2027 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye