USMNT lineup prediction vs Ecuador: Who will Mauricio Pochettino pick?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and the USMNT has just eight more chances to take the field before next summer’s tournament kicks off, beginning with Friday’s clash against Ecuador in Austin, Texas.

Ecuador finished 2nd in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying, a point above the likes of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay, and will give Mauricio Pochettino’s team a real test. Fortunately for USMNT fans, all but one or two first-choice players were available to be called up this window. That does mean, however, Pochettino has a few choices to make.

What are Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup options vs Ecuador?

After effectively holding open tryouts each international window in the eight years since Tim Howard retired, Matt Freese is the closest thing to a no. 1 goalkeeper that the USMNT is going to get this cycle. It’s time that Pochettino fully commits to someone and gives them every opportunity to build chemistry with the starting defense, the majority of which are (finally) available this month.

Antonee Robinson is back in the squad for the first time in nearly a year due to an ongoing knee injury, but the USMNT’s best-ever left back still hasn’t started a Premier League game for Fulham this season (three sub appearances, plus a 90-minute run-out in the League Cup last month). Don’t expect to see him for more than 45 minutes at a time this window, but 45 minutes to rekindle his partnership with Tim Ream on the left side of defense would do wonders for the fanbase’s psyche right about now. Chris Richards continues to impress for Crystal Palace and Alex Freeman is seemingly the first-choice right back when Segiño Dest isn’t available (and might still be when he is).

Tyler Adams isn’t in the squad this time around (impending child birth), so we won’t get a look at the de facto back-five that would start the opening game of the World Cup if it was being played tomorrow, but perhaps it opens the door for Tanner Tessmann, who is off to a fantastic start to his second season with Lyon. Cristian Roldan looks like Pochettino’s preferred partner for Adams at this point, which really just leaves the question of Diego Luna vs Weston McKennie to play underneath the forward line.

Christian Pulisic is the name written in ink up top, with Folarin Balogun probably the highest-ceiling option at center forward. The 24-year-old Monaco man has the best blend of athleticism, technical skill and attacking movement in the player pool, but we are yet to see it on a consistent basis (largely due to injuries). Timothy Weah will almost certainly be on World Cup roster, but his greatest contributions will likely come as a late-game sub that can stretch the field wide and run in behind. The starter has to be able to combine with Pulisic and Balogun in more central areas, especially with the over-lapping Freeman providing width, and Alejandro Zendejas is tantalizingly close to playing himself into that job.

How will Mauricio Pochettino line up the USMNT vs Ecuador?

Matt Freese

Alex Freeman — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Tanner Tessmann — Cristian Roldan

Alejandro Zendejas — Weston McKennie — Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun