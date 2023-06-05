 Skip navigation
USMNT’s new interim boss Callaghan names Nations League squad

  
Published June 5, 2023 03:30 AM
New interim United States men’s national team coach B.J. Callaghan has named his 24-man roster for the CONCACAF Nations League final round in Las Vegas later this month.

Callaghan took the wheel for Anthony Hudson after the former Colorado Rapids coach stepped down late last month.

The USMNT will meet Mexico in a June 15 semifinal in a rematch of the memorable first CNL final, with the winner meeting the winner of Panama and Canada for a June 18 final.

[ MORE: Sevilla come back, win Europa League in penalties ]

There are some new names in the mix, including Champions League veteran goalkeeper Josh Cohen of Maccabi Haifa and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

Eight players have four caps or less, and Christian Pulisic’s 58 caps are by far the most of the group.

Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Giovanni Reyna, Yunus Musah, and Brendan Aaronson are all listed, as is Timothy Weah.

Tim Ream of Fulham, Zack Steffen of Man City, and Tyler Adams of Leeds miss out through injury

Full roster after the jump.

USMNT roster for CONCACAF Nations League Finals

Attached clubs are listed by USMNT and include loan spots at end of 2022-23 season.

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club América)

Follow @NicholasMendola