West Ham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

West Ham will try to make it three straight wins in the Premier League, and maybe even climb their way into the European places, when they host Crystal Palace in east London on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side is in the midst of a four-game winning streak in all competitions, as they progress through to the Europa League knockout rounds and climb back into the top half of the PL table. Tomas Soucek has scored in back-to-back games after snatching 88th- and 91st-minute winners against Nottingham Forest and Burnley the last two times out. Leading goalscorer Jarrod Bowen (8 PL goals) remains a doubt due to a knee injury, though Moyes did indicate this week that the versatile attacker is progressing in his recovery.

As for Crystal Palace, it’s back-to-back defeats for the Eagles heading into matchweek 14, including a late setback against 17th-place Luton Town last weekend. On a hugely positive note, Michael Olise returned to the starting lineup for the first time this season after missing the first three and a half months of the season with a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old scored a brilliant individual goal to mark the occasion (WATCH HERE). Olise picked the ball up at the halfway line, dribbled into the penalty area and curled a stunning strike to the far post in a manner that may have evoked memories of a young Thierry Henry for some.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Dec. 3)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on West Ham, injury news

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jarrod Bowen (knee), Mohammed Kudus (illness)

Focus on Crystal Palace, injury news

OUT: Eberechi Eze (ankle), Dean Henderson (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (undisclosed), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)