Wolves part ways with Julen Lopetegui; Gary O’Neil reportedly hired

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a change at manager on the eve of the season, with Julen Lopetegui out of the club and former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil expected to take the wheel.

Lopetegui had not been quiet with his frustration over Wolves’ work in the transfer market, and the club clearly noted that and did not expect things to improve enough to deliver a good season in what could well be a bottom-half scrap.

“Talks have been ongoing in recent weeks, held with the utmost respect and cordiality, affording the club time and space to begin work on finding a successor, while also ensuring that Julen and his backroom staff could continue their planned preparation to ensure the playing squad would be in the best possible condition for the start of the Premier League season,” the club said in a press release.

Lopetegui had only been in the job for nine months but seemingly had Wolves on the upswing. They did not lose at home in April and May.

In Wolves’ press release, Lopetegui thanked the club for his time with them. Here’s what the club said:

“On behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to thank Julen and his staff for their dedication and hard work during their time at the football club. They were brought in with the primary aim of keeping the club in the Premier League last season, an objective which they achieved with games to spare.

“While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinion on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign.

“After a successful pre-season, full of hard work and good performances, Julen and his staff leave the squad in great shape ahead of the season opener next week, which will give his successor the best possible platform for success.

“We wish Julen and his team the very best of luck for the future, and they will always be welcome at Wolves.”

Bournemouth let O’Neil go after his stunning run to save the club from relegation, hiring Andoni Iraola to take helm of the Cherries.

O’Neil would be a quality hire for the fight, but Wolves have a serious question regarding depth of quality in their roster. That’s why Lopetegui was distressed, and it seemed for good reason.

