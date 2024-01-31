Wolves vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Brighter days might very well be ahead for Manchester United following recent announcements of new ownership and chief executives running the club, but for now the Red Devils should have their hands full when they travel to Molineux Stadium to take on red-hot Wolves on Thursday.

After starting the season with just one win from their first six Premier League games (6 goals scored, 12 conceded), Gary O’Neil’s side has found its identity and steadily risen up the table on the back of an ongoing four-game unbeaten run (3W-1D-0L), in which Wolves (29 points - 11th place) have scored nine goals and conceded just two. They sit just two places and three points behind Manchester United. Leading goalscorer Hwang Hee-chan remains away on international duty with South Korea, and Wolves certainly missed their main man in a scoreless draw with Brighton after returning from their winter break last week. On a much happier note, Pedro Neto (hamstring) made his first start since October in the game against Brighton and should continue to round back into form (1 goal, 7 assists in his first 10 PL games this season).

With new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new CEO Omar Berrada onboard, Manchester United (32 points - 9th place) looks like a club getting its boardroom ducks in a row at long last, but results on the field continue to be as poor as they have at any point in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Erik ten Hag’s side has won just one of its last six PL outings (1W-2D-3L), which includes a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham and a 2-1 defeat away to Nottingham Forest. The three teams off whom they managed to take points? Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham. Please, someone, make it make sense.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET, Thursday (Feb. 1)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Wolves, injury news

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (international duty), Joao Gomes (suspended), Boubacar Traore (international duty) | QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Sarabia (calf), Rayan Ait-Bouri (undisclosed)

Focus on Manchester United, injury news

OUT: Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (groin), Sofyan Amrabat (international duty) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Marcus Rashford (illness), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock)