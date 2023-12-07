Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Wolves look to keep up their top-half progress when crisis club Nottingham Forest visits the Molineux on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

Gary O’Neil’s men got back to winning ways at midweek by beating Burnley 1-0 on Hee-chan Hwang’s eighth goal of the Premier League season, and their 18 points have them in sight of terrific footing if they can deliver on a reasonable run of holiday fixtures, starting with Forest at home. Next? West Ham away, Chelsea at home, Brentford away, Everton at home.

Forest have a less-forgiving path, as Spurs, Newcastle, and Manchester United dot their Festive Fixtures list.

Steve Cooper’s men are in big need of some wins, having lost four-straight and they were humiliated in their 5-0 defeat at Fulham on Wednesday. And they won’t have leading scorer Taiwo Awoniyi for a bit.

How to watch Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET (Saturday, Dec. 9)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Wolves, team news

OUT: Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joe Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jose Sa (back), Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle)

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (knee), Willy Boly (undisclosed), Danilo (illness), Murillo (thigh)