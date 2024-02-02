Betting the Premier League Matchweek 23: Two Bets from All Ten Outings

With just a day or two to catch their breath, all 20 Premier League clubs hit the pitch over the next three days for Matchweek 23.

Lets dive in and take a look at each of the ten matches and conjure up a couple plays from each.

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Everton (+180) v. Tottenham (+138) | Draw: +260

On paper this matchup at Goodison Park says three points to Tottenham. The Toffees have fallen into the relegation zone having gone winless in their last five in the PL while the Lilywhites are 4-1-1 in their last six in the league and back in possession of a Champions League position in the Table. Everton have not scored in three top-flight matches (not since December in the Prem in fact) while Tottenham’s offense travels with 24 goals scored away from Spurs Stadium (averaging 2Gs/gm. over their last five road contests). Expect Tottenham to control play against the Toffees and earn OVER 5.5 corners (-110), but Jordan Pickford to find a way to earn a point for the home team. Everton v. Tottenham to end in a draw (+260).

Newcastle (-250) v. Luton Town (+625) | Draw: +400

Luton aims to stay out of the demotion zone when they take to the pitch at St. James Park to take on Newcastle. Each side is coming off a dominant performance in their last outing. The Magpies won on the road at Villa Park while Luton easily dispatched of Brighton at Kenilworth Road. Newcastle will rely on their backline as they will more than likely be without Isak, Wilson, Barnes, and Joelinton up front. The Hatters’ success of late has been largely due to their attacking style which they hope is successful against a Newcastle side that finally appears to be righting itself. Expect BTTS (-135) but Newcastle to avenge their 1-0 loss at Kenilworth Road in late December. Little value ML for Newcastle so we’ll look to the corners market and play OVER 10.5 for the game (-130).

Burnley (+190) v. Fulham (+145) | Draw: +230

Turf Moor is the site for the weekend fixture featuring the two most inept offenses in the Premier League. The Cottagers have scored just three goals in their last six matches across all competitions while the Clarets have scored a mere 11 goals in 11 home Premier League matches this season. Fulham have not won on the road since the opening weekend of the campaign. Burnley are the worst home team in the league having secured just 4 of a possible 33 points thus far. Expect Burnley to take the three points (+190) in a certain must-win situation. Fulham averages 3.5 corners per match away from Craven Cottage. It will be a sweat, but lets sprinkle a little on the Cottagers UNDER 4.5 Total Corners (+100).

Brighton (-140) v. Crystal Palace (+350) | Draw: +290

The M23 Derby features two clubs in need of three points. Palace took a win in Matchweek 22. They face a Brighton side still smarting after a smackdown at Kenilworth Road. The Seagulls are a different club at Amex Community Stadium though having scored six more and conceded nine fewer than when they venture onto foreign soil. The Eagles meanwhile are 0-2-3 in their last five away contests and have labored to find the back of the net doing so just five times in those last five. These clubs have played to a draw four of the last five times they have met but expect a Brighton victory in the 1H (+130) and for the full 90’ (-130).

Sheffield United (+400) v. Aston Villa (-165) | Draw: +320

The Villains controlled all aspects of their midweek loss to Newcastle except the scoreboard. They dominated possession. They had more opportunities in dangerous areas. They failed to execute. Saturday at Bramall Lane may present the perfect get-right opportunity. Sheffield United’s struggles on the back line have resulted in a concession of eight goals over the last two contests. That said, Villa have won just two of their last ten against the Blades and have not won at Bramall Lane since 2018. Ben Brereton Diaz has entered the Premier League with a flourish having found the back of the net in each of his first two games with Sheffield. Aston Villa have averaged 8 corners per match over their last 4 in all comps so lets take the Lions OVER 6.5 Total Corners (+100) and Ollie Watkins to be the difference up front (+130 Anytime Goal).

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Manchester United (-160) v. West Ham United (+400) | Draw: +310

Will the real Red Devils please stand up?! Right when it appears Manchester United are uninspired and not together, they get an early goal from the poster child of discontent, Marcus Rashford, and they win at Molineux. They return to Old Trafford having scored ten goals in their last four PL matches. Their opponent, West Ham brings a solid albeit sometimes uninspiring game to the pitch. That sometimes yawn they produce amongst the faithful has them sitting sixth in the Table, though. Gotta believe the Manchester United offense…and lack of defense…creates opportunities. As a result, lets play Red Devils’ corners OVER 6.5 and the Total Goals scored in the match OVER 3.5 (+140).

Chelsea (-165) v. Wolverhampton (+425) | Draw: +320

The Blues were waxed by Top of the Table Liverpool at Anfield earlier this week while Wolves were knocked off at Molineux by Manchester United. While Wolverhampton have not won at Chelsea in 45 years, they did knock off the Blues on Christmas Eve at home by the score of 2-1. In fact, Chelsea have won but one time in their last seven outings against Wolverhampton. The good news for Chelsea fans? Chelsea have played their last ten without a loss on home soil AND Nicolas Jackson is expected back in the lineup following time away competing for the AFCON Cup. That should free up Cole Palmer. In addition, this is a short week for both clubs. The extra 24 hours between matches for Chelsea should mean something. Wolves posted a victory on Christmas Eve over the Blues. Time for a bit of revenge for Chelsea. While they should win the match, -165 does not leave much meat on the bone for us so lets play Chelsea 1H ML (+110) and lets ride with Cole Palmer to continue his fine play (+130 Anytime Goal).

Bournemouth (-145) v. Nottingham Forest (+360) | Draw: +310

Vitality Stadium is the site for a match featuring two teams struggling to find offense. Bournemouth’s woes have resulted in a three-game winless streak while Forest have only scored 12 goals on the road all season. There is every reason to believe each of these teams enters the contest looking to play it safe and wait for opportunities knowing that if they concede even a single goal, it may be impossible to even take a single point form the contest. Thus, lets play the match to end in a Draw (+310) and UNDER 2.5 Total goals to be scored (+115).

Arsenal (+125) v. Liverpool (+195) | Draw: +260

The match of the weekend without question as Arsenal hosts Top of the Table Liverpool. The Emirates has seen the Gunners claim wins in six of their last seven outings. Revenge will certainly be on their mind having lost in FA Cup play to Liverpool by the score of 2-0 a few short weeks ago. Arteta’s squad needs the win to keep pace not only with league leading Liverpool but also City who have inched ahead of them in the standings. When they last met, Arsenal threw haymakers at Liverpool, but the back end weathered the storm until the offense could knock a few in at the other end. Liverpool have scored at least once in 16 straight against Arsenal. It may be a sweat but lets roll with BTTS 2H (+175) and OVER 10.5 Total Corners (+110).

Monday, February 5, 2024

Brentford (+600) v. Manchester City (-250) | Draw: +380

Matchweek 23 concludes with the Citizens visiting Griffin Park. Man City comes in excellent form having won four straight in league play. City is also as healthy as they have been in quite some time. The Bees, on the other hand, have seen their offense bolstered by the return of Ivan Toney (2Gs in 2GP) but their back end have conceded 12 goals in their last three games. Lets cut to the quick and call for OVER 3.5 Total Goals (+135) and Manchester City 1H ML (-120).

Enjoy Matchweek 23 and a few sweats along the way.