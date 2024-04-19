Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 34

After Liverpool and Arsenal failed to score goals and dropped points at home, Manchester City have a firm grasp on the Premier League title. If they hold on to win, they will have six titles in the past seven years.

With multiple teams in FA Cup action, Matchday 34 has only seven matches. That’s not going to stop me from firing another round of the Premier League Betting Power Rankings. Remember, these are not your typical power rankings. They give two bets from each match and rank the top five.

Luton Town vs Brentford (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-130)

These two teams played to a 3-1 in the reverse. With both teams to score hitting in over 80% of the matches played at Kenilworth Road and 67% in Brentford away days, I’m definitely backing goals. Over 2.5 goals has hit in seven of Luton’s last 10 and six of Brentford’s last 10.

Bet 2: Luton Town Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (+135)

Brentford have been anything but a defensively sound unit. They have conceded at least two goals in four straight matches. Luton Town aren’t a massive threat in front of net, but should get at least one. Why not two?

Sheffield United vs Burnley (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Ben Brereton Diaz 1+ Sot & 1+ Goals (+100)

Burnley allow the second most shots on goal. Sheffield United know this match could be a much-needed six-pointer. I could see the two sides going end to end, but Sheffeild being the aggressor. Brereton Diaz, playing up top, will likely hit the frame.

Bet 2: Sheffield United Draw No Bet +102

I don’t love this match from a side or total perspective. However, with Sheffield United being on the front foot, they might get their third home win of the season.

Wolves vs Arsenal (Saturday, 2:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Arsenal -1.5 (+105)

Arsenal haven’t been shut out in back-to-back matches. Now they play a leaky Wolves side who allow attackers to get in behind. I think this match is where Arsenal take out their frustrations and put up a flurry of goals.

Bet 2: Arsenal Over 6.5 Goals (-135)

It’s not usually a bet I take with an away team. However, Arsenal are in a bit of desperation after poor results. The Gunners are averaging 6.94 corners earned per away match.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 8:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Draw +255

I’m not usually a draw bettor, but this match reeks of 1-1. Everton have only won four matches at home, and Nottingham have only won two on the road. I’ll call this one a stalemate and bet the draw.

Bet 2: Everton -0.75 1H Corner Handicap (-110)

Everton should see this as an opportunity to grab three points at home against a Forest side that isn’t particularly stellar at defending. While playing on the front foot, I like Everton to take more final third touches, leading to more corners. Forest have only won one corner handicap on the road this season.

Crystal Place vs West Ham (Sunday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Eberechi Eze 2+ Shots & Michael Olise 2+ Shots (-125)

West Ham allow the third most shots per 90 minutes on the road in the Premier League. With Oliver Glasner taking over for Palace, you can sense he wants his team to shoot more and play more aggressively. Both players have high hit rates and play in sync with each other.

Bet 2: Crystal Palace Team Total Over 5.5 Corners (-115)

This one could bite, with Crystal Palace only averaging about 5.6 corners per home contest and a 47% hit rate. However, they have hit in every home match since Glasner took over.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth (Sunday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Aston Villa Moneyline (-115)

Bournemouth travel to Villa Park to take on an Aston Villa team who are 11-2-3 at home this season. They may also be without Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo, and Luis Sinisterra. Leaving the Cherries with Dominic Solanke as their main attacking talent. It might be too difficult to keep up with the Villians in this match.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-145)

Without the massive firepower, the Cherries might not score twice. However, they have only failed to score six times this season. On the other side of the park, the Villians are averaging 2.50 goals score per home contest. Both teams to score and over is the move.

Fulham vs Liverpool (Sunday, 11:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-140)

At some point, Liverpool will figure out their issues and bury a team. However, I’m not sure their defensive woes are behind them. They have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Mainly in part due to Atalanta holding onto a 3-nil aggregate score. Fulham concede but also score nearly two goals per contest at home. Goals, goals, goals!

Bet 2: Fulham Moneyline +420

It’s probably smarter to bet on Fulham +1, but that +420 price is staring me in the face. Do I realistically think Fulham win this match? No, but I do think they give it a serious go, and Liverpool’s attack has dried up. With a few bad results and 90 minutes of chasing the game in Italy, this could be a stinker for Liverpool.