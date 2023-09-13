Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 5

After a quick International break, the Premier League is back in action. Meaning the Premier League Betting Power Rankings continue into Matchweek 5; remember, these are not your typical power rankings.

My goal is to find the most profitable angle and attack it. These power rankings will help with that. It will consist of the best teams to bet on with information that should help you consider which wagers to make during the week.

However, if you are looking for traditional power rankings, check out Joe Prince-Wright’s right here.

1) Brighton – United average nearly 14 total corners through four games while Brighton average 12.5 per contest. Safe bet this game will be played on both ends. OVER 10.5 total corners (-115) should clear with ease. OVER 11.5 (+145) offers a sweat.

2) Arsenal – With Champions League play around the corner, Arteta will want to keep it simple and clean. The Gunners to Win to Nil (+165) against a desperate but depleted Everton is quite possible. Safer play, Arsenal -1 (-118), also has my attention.

3) Liverpool – Wolves have allowed seven second-half goals in this young season (four games). Liverpool have scored four in the second half of their four games. It will be a sweat, but Liverpool OVER 1.5 goals in the second half (+135) looks tempting. OVER 2.5 Total Goals in the second half is +200. A safer bet is Liverpool to win the second half (-150).

4) Luton Town - Luton have conceded the second most goals but have looked better in front of the net. I trust them to get one this weekend, making BTTS (-125) a play.

5) Fulham - BTTS (-116) for sure, but Luton have conceded six corners in three straight. It’s time to bet Fulham OVER 5.5 corners (-113), with them being at home.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Movin’ On Up - Fulham

Playing BTTS is not a question for me in Fulman and Luton, given the price. The play I like better is them to earn over 5.5 corners. I won’t bet them often, but this is an angle that must be attacked against Luton Town, who have conceded pressure and a lot of shots. So far this season, it’s 3-0 for Luton, which makes sense. A lot of shots equals a lot of deflection possibilities. With Fulham knowing they can’t drop points here, look for them to be overly aggressive.

6) Manchester City – City should dominate possession against West Ham. With Champions League next Tuesday, they will aim to complete this contest in the first half. Back them -1.25 on the 1st Half Corner Handicap (-110).

8) Manchester United – A loss would mean three losses in the first five matches since 1989-90 season. Bruno Fernandes has scored four of United’s last eight goals vs. Brighton. Fernandes to score Anytime Goal (+250).

9) Newcastle – Maybe the sweat of the weekend. Both Newcastle and Brentford have each scored in the 1st Half of each of their matches. BTTS 1st Half (+310) is great value.

10) Wolverhampton – Wolves’ games average nine corners. Liverpool games average 11. OVER 10.5 corners (+110) will be a sweat. OVER 9.5 is a safer play (-155).

11) Everton – Goodison Park was the site of the derailment of Arsenal’s title hopes a season ago. Everton will be content to park the bus in their own end to prevent Arsenal from running over them. BTTS NO (+100) is in play.

12) Tottenham – Tottenham is averaging nearly three goals per game and have scored at least 2 in each, while Sheffield is conceding nearly two per contest. Tottenham to score OVER 2.5 goals (+100) in the game is great value.

13) Sheffield United – Sheffield has scored in each of their last three games. They will push for goals as they will need to score to grab at least a point. BTTS (-115) is a good look.

14) Nottingham Forest – Betting on Forest is gross, but they have had one of the best records at home in the Premier League. Hard to pass up on (+115) for them to win.

15) Burnley – Burnley have struggled to score all season. They are in a prime position to get shutout again. The UNDER 2.5 goals (-115) looks solid if you’re itching for a play here.

16) West Ham – West Ham have only earned more than three corners in one match against City since 2020. Their total UNDER 3.5 corners is (-115).

17) Aston Villa – The Villians are the better team and playing better. Back their moneyline (-110).

18) Crystal Palace – Michael Olise is still out for the Eagles. Eze’s 3+ shots (-122) are worth a look for a game that could be end-to-end.

19) Bournemouth – Goal, goals, goals is what the numbers are telling us. I just don’t trust either of these teams. If you do, take BTTS + OVER 2.5 goals (-105).

