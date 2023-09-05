Four weeks into the 2023-24 season and as we enter the first international break of the new domestic campaign, the Premier League is already separating itself into clearly defined tiers up and down the table.

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League will continue to throw plenty of surprises our way over the next 34 matchweeks of the season.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in matchweek 4. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 4

The strugglers

20. Luton Town - Even

19. Burnley - Down 1

18. Bournemouth - Down 1

17. Everton - Up 2

16. Wolves - Down 3

The Hatters and Clarets have both lost all of their games so far and the new boys are battling away but have come up short in terms of quality at both ends of the pitch. Bournemouth thought they’d nicked a big win at Brentford but a late defensive slip cost them dear (this feels like it could be a familiar story), while Everton showed promise in attack but had Jordan Pickford to thank for getting a point at Sheffield United. Wolves have lost three of their four games so far and they were very sloppy at the back in their defeat at Palace.

The slow starters

15. Sheffield United - Up 1

14. Fulham - Down 3

13. Nottingham Forest - Up 2

12. Chelsea - Down 3

11. Manchester United - Up 1

The Blades are hanging in there and should have beat Everton with the duo of McBurnie and Archer up top clicking right away. Fulham had a tough assignment away at Man City and were hard done by on Ake’s goal, while Nottingham Forest caused a big shock by winning at Chelsea. But should we be that surprised? Forest made some great moves late in the window and the balance is still off for Chelsea as Moises Caicedo had another moment to forget. Manchester United were better against Arsenal and could have won it late on before things unravelled in stoppage time. Still, the Red Devils were not that adventurous and Erik ten Hag knows they have to improve massively just to finish in the top four this season.

The promising bunch

10. Crystal Palace - Up 4

9. Brentford - Up 1

8. Newcastle - Down 3

7. Aston Villa - Down 1

6. West Ham - Up 1

Palace were clinical when they got their chances and they have picked up seven points from 12 so far, which is a very good return after losing Zaha this summer. Brentford are as scrappy as ever as they’ve drawn three of their four games and remain unbeaten. Newcastle were humbled at Brighton as they were all over the place defensively and Eddie Howe’s side have now unexpectedly lost three of their first four games. Aston Villa didn’t turn up at Liverpool and were punished by some real quality in the final third, while West Ham continue to surprise us all with 10 points from 12 as they made light work of a tricky trip to Luton.

The leading lights

5. Brighton - Up 3

4. Tottenham - Even

3. Liverpool - Even

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Manchester City - Even

The Seagulls have soared into the top five as Roberto De Zerbi’s side have a rising star in hat trick hero Evan Ferguson who dazzled in their big home win against Newcastle. Tottenham are also steady in fourth as Ange Postecoglou’s side smashed five past Burnley with Heung-min Son grabbing a hat trick and James Maddison impressing in their new swashbuckling system. Liverpool have ground out three wins from four and they have so many attacking options to blow teams away, while Arsenal and Manchester City have both started the season as expected. Arsenal were made to work hard for their win against Manchester United but Declan Rice’s insatiable will to win pushed them over the line, while an Erling Haaland hat trick was at the heart of an easy win for City against Fulham as the reigning champs are the only perfect team remaining in the Premier League.

