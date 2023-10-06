Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 8

We are back again with another week of the Premier League Betting Power Rankings. With just one week until International Break, we have one of the best matches of the week: Arsenal vs Manchester City. Let’s keep cashing tickets and enjoying the games one Matchweek at a time.

1. Manchester City – The price on the league champions is disrespectful. I’m taking the Moneyline (+145) and their Team Total OVER (+130).

2. Liverpool – Liverpool have conceded in every match but one. At least three goals have been scored in all but one. No idea who wins this, but you must at least consider Liverpool Team Total OVER 1.5 (-155).

3. Wolves - The Villains and Wolves have scored a combined 35 goals in 2H in their 14 combined PL matches. OVER 1.5 Total Goals Scored in 2H (+100) is live.

4. Crystal Palace – No Eze, Olise, or Edouard for the Eagles. How do they score?? UNDER 2.25 goals (-122).

5. Tottenham – Tottenham are unbeaten so far this campaign and have netted two in each match. It’s hard to imagine Luton walk away with anything this week. Take Tottenham -1 (-145).

Movin’ On Up – Manchester City

It feels like it’s been quite some time since I’ve suggested Manchester City in the Premier League Betting Power Ranking. However, I honestly will take their Moneyline +145 and their Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (+130). When we think about pricing, this might be the highest number we’ve seen on City to score twice domestically in quite some time.

Last season against Arsenal at the Emirates, it was even lower than this. Certainly, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne will be missed in this clash. However, I think without Rodri, I like them to score twice even more. Without Rodri, I have City more likely to concede.

Last season, City scored multiple goals in both fixtures. Arsenal have looked complacent, and the Emirates goals have been crazy. Taking City at these prices is a must for me.

6. Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins buried three in the Villains’ rout of Brighton last weekend. Whether you bet Watkins to score (+140) or OVER 2.5 Total Goals (-135) in the match, expect offense.

7. Manchester United – Man United have conceded first in three of their four home matches. They must play on the front foot and play super aggressive. Betting OVER 10.5 corners (-122), which has hit in nearly 70% of their matches this season.

8. Newcastle – What a fantastic UCL opener at St. James Park. Bet -0.5 Corners (-118). West Ham have only won one handicap all season. No brainer here.

9. Brighton – BTTS and over 2.5 goals has hit in every match so far this season for Brighton. The Seagulls have not lost to Liverpool since March of 2022. Brighton DC and over 2.5 goals (+150) is interesting.

10. Arsenal - Arsenal have lost their last 12 league meetings with City; they have not taken three points off them since January 2015. Is a scoreless first half (+195) also worth a sprinkle?

11. Burnley - Each of these clubs has been held off the scoresheet three times in seven matches, and each have scored more than a single goal in a match only twice. Difficult to have any confidence. Both Teams to Score NO (-110) is fair value.

12. Nottingham Forest – BTTS YES has hit in 71% of their matches but just 43% in Crystal Palace matches. There’s more value in BTTS NO (-128).

13. Chelsea – Along this line of logic, the two sides to play to a Draw in 1H (+120) is also less than a stretch.

14. Fulham – Only West Ham (15.25) concedes more corners on the road than Sheffield Utd (13.67). Fulham averages 6.3 corners at Craven Cottage. The Whites OVER 6.5 Total Corners (-110) is a play to consider.

15. Sheffield United – Sheffield United have been kept off the score sheet in their last two PL matches (and outscored 10-0). If you are looking for a sweat, you get plus money (+115) if you think that streak reaches three.

16. Luton Town – Tough night to host the surging Hotspurs. I think they do try and start on the front foot. Maybe bet OVER 4.5 Team Total Corners (-110).

17. West Ham – West Ham has the second-highest BTTS hit rate in the Premier League. It’s very juiced at -180, possibly look for more value with West Ham Team Total OVER 1.5 Goals (+160).

18. Brentford – Outside of their match with Everton, it’s been almost an eternity since they’ve lost by multiple goals. Don’t love it, but you can consider betting them +1 (-150) this weekend.

19. Everton – Under 2.5 goals has hit in 75% of the matches played at Goodison Park. It’s not a bet I’d be excited to play, but it’s something worth taking a look at.

20. Bournemouth – There’s a strong possibility that Bournemouth get something out of this match. They’ve played reasonably well and look to be making improvements each match. +0.5 (-118) isn’t out of the question.