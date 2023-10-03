Seven weeks into the 2023-24 season and the Premier League is already starting to divide itself into clearly defined tiers up and down the table.

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League keeps providing shocks galore up and down the table.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweek 7. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 7

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Bournemouth - Down 3

18. Burnley - Even

17. Everton - Down 4

16. Luton Town - Up 3

The Blades are really struggling for confidence and after selling their best players this summer and failing to strengthen, you can understand the frustrations that Paul Heckingbottom is feeling. Bournemouth have yet to win this season and were blown away at home by Arsenal. Andoni Iraola is trying to play a high-pressing brand of football but the players have yet to show they’ve grasped his ideas. Burnley are the lowest scorers in the league with four and Vincent Kompany’s side just don’t look like turning their possession into big chances. Everton were also lacking creativity as they lost at home to Luton as the Toffees were devoid of ideas in the final third and it is one step forward, two steps back for them right now. As for Luton, what a win for the Hatters away at Everton and they are solid, work hard and are very dangerous from set pieces. If Luton remain true to who they are, they have the best chance of the newly-promoted teams of staying up this season.

The underachievers

15. Brentford - Down 3

14. Nottingham Forest - Even

13. Fulham - Down 2

12. Manchester United - Down 2

11. Wolves - Up 6

Brentford are really struggling right now as they’re missing key players and just keep making big mistakes. That is not like the Bees and Thomas Frank is already talking about this season being different to the last couple. 10-man Forest battled back to draw against Brentford and Steve Cooper’s side are still a little clunky but when it clicks, they’ll be more than fine this season. Fulham might not be as Marco Silva’s side keep giving up big chances and were punished by Chelsea, while at the other end their lack of goals is a big concern. Talking of a big concern, the alarm bells continue to ring louder at Old Trafford as Manchester United lost at home to Crystal Palace. Erik ten Hag’s side looked to have turned the corner but they were sluggish in attack against Palace and they’re lacking creativity and zip in the final third. Wolves pulled off a huge shock by beating Manchester City at home and that result was coming. Their performance levels have been good all season long and they are tough to beat and finally forced in a couple of scrappy goals to get the points they deserve.

The promising bunch

10. Chelsea - Up 5

9. Crystal Palace - Even

8. West Ham - Even

7. Brighton - Down 3

6. Newcastle - Even

Here they are then, Chelsea have finally got another win and this has been coming. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been playing well but couldn’t finish off chances but Mudryk and Broja did the damage against Fulham and Chelsea will hope the floodgates will now open and their good performances will yield more wins. Palace got a huge victory at United by sitting deep and scoring from a set-piece as they had some big chances on the counter too, while West Ham were ruthless in their win against Sheffield United as four wins from seven to start the season is a very good return. Brighton were all over the place in the first half at Aston Villa as Roberto De Zerbi continues to rotate his side but just isn’t getting the balance right as the Seagulls are a really topsy-turvy team right now. Newcastle are the opposite and put in a very solid display to beat Burnley as Eddie Howe’s side look fully focused on staying in the top four hunt and also having a right go in the Champions League.

The leading lights

5. Aston Villa - Up 2

4. Liverpool - Down 1

3. Arsenal - Up 2

2. Manchester City - Down 1

1. Tottenham - Down 1

Here come Aston Villa, who have now won five of their opening seven games and they tore Brighton apart in their 6-1 win. Unai Emery’s players know exactly what is asked of them and their high-pressing, intense style is so hard to stop once they get some momentum. Liverpool lost at Spurs but it was a brave display as VAR issues hit them hard and a questionable red card also set them back. Jurgen Klopp will not be too disheartened with their performance even after Joel Matip’s horrible moment in the 96th minute to score an own goal. Arsenal move up a couple of places in our rankings because they took care of business at Bournemouth with ease and could have won by five or six. The same can not be said for Man City, as they slip off top spot and they showed plenty of defensive issues in their shock defeat at Wolves. There are just a few cracks starting to appear for City who missed Rodri badly and can’t get Kevin de Bruyne back quick enough. And we have a new team atop our rankings and it’s surging Tottenham. Ange-ball is working magnificently at Spurs and they created so many chances against Liverpool and finally got yet another dramatic late win. There is something special brewing at Spurs and they have now passed three big early-season tests with flying colors as they’ve won six of their eight games and remain unbeaten.

