Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 9

The International Break is behind us and let’s just say the Premier League table is complete chaos. Tottenham are unbeaten through eight and top the table with their bitter rivals Arsenal tied on points and goal differential.

Manchester City are in a bit of disarray having lost back-to-back Premier League games since 2018. Let the overreactions ensure, the ones that excite us at this point in the season. While people are overreacting, I’ll be the won sitting back and counting my coin from winning bets based on madness.

Now that you’ve stopped by this column a handful of times, you know exactly what it is. It’s a Premier League betting power ranking. Ranking the teams based on the value in their bets has been profitable thus far this season. Let’s see if we can continue this magic and continue to have success.

1) Aston Villa – West Ham will absorb pressure in this match and sit deep in a low block. Unai Emery won’t mind being on the front foot at Villa Park. Aston Villa -0.75 on the 1st Half Corner Handicap (-110) is the way I’m going.

2) West Ham – OVER 3 Goals (-102). Goals will be had in this match. 75% of their road matches have seen at least three goals. 100% of Villa’s home matches have seen at least four goals.

3) Wolves – Bournemouth are winless on the season, and Hwang Hee-chan has lifted Wolves up this season. Unbeaten in their last three with a big win over City, I’m taking them +0.25 (-123).

4) Manchester City – City to win and OVER 2.5 Goals (-123). After back-to-back defeats, they welcome Rodri back against a Brighton side who they have beaten in four of their last six matches.

5) Manchester United – United to win and OVER 2.5 Goals (-110). A must-win spot for Ten Hag this week against a Sheffield United side who have conceded 22 goals this season. They don’t win, and Ten Hag is in the hot season.

Movin’ On Up – Aston Villa

The Villains enter the match week in fine form. They are fifth on the table and have been dominant at home. They have won 10 straight matches at Villa Park and have been effective scoring in each. I’m taking Over 3 Goals (-102) in the match because when they play, goals will be had.

So far this season, they have been an over team. In all three of their matches in Villa Park, there have been at least four goals. For West Ham, they have seen 75% of the road matches have at least three goals. Likely willing to absorb pressure, they will hope to win on the counter.

For that reason, I also like Aston Villa’s on the corner handicap. West Ham have lost all but one, and the trend should continue again this week.

6) Liverpool – Everton are going to sit super deep in this match. Liverpool should dominate possession and dominate the number of shots take in this game. Liverpool 1st Half -1.75 corner handicap (-110) might be the only way to play it.

7) Brentford – Burnley allow 5.6 shots on target per 90 minutes. Third worse in the Premier League. Yoane Wissa’s Shot on Target (-112) is the bet for me.

8) Bournemouth – One of two teams without a win so far this season. They have hit OVER 5.5 Team Total Corners (+115) in 75% of their home matches and Wolves have conceded the same on the road. That’s a bet for me.

9) Tottenham – Ange Postecoglou has a chance to break the record for most points gained by a manager in their first nine matches. It probably happens this week, take Tottenham -1 (-125

10) Arsenal – Arsenal play so well away from home. So far this season, they are 3-0 and last season they were 12-3-4 away from the Emirates last year. They win this one, but I don’t really want to bet it. Arsenal ML +125 has a lot of value.

11) Burnley – In the relegation zone, getting 1 point from the weekend would be a win. Both Teams to Score (-122) should not be playable, but it is!

12) Sheffield United – They probably score against the United backline that is in shambles. Take their Team Total OVER 0.5 (-155).

13) Chelsea – With a laundry list of injuries and their lack of effective scoring, how do you not take UNDER 2.5 Goals (-112).

14) Everton – The Toffees have looked more impressive but likely will not cross the midfield line. If you want a sweat, take their Team Total UNDER 0.5 (+147).

15) Newcastle - Newcastle win this one with both Eze and Michael Olise being out for Crystal Palace. Newcastle to win and UNDER 4.5 (-135) would be my selection.

16) Fulham – I don’t have much of a feel for this Fulham team. Tottenham do get stretched though, so I’d take Both Teams to Score (-155).

17) Brighton – The Seagulls have been fun this season. With Roberto De Zerbi, it means goals. They are fifth in shots per 90 and second in shots on goal per 90 (6.62). I just don’t know how to bet them. Difficult spot for them on the road against a team that desperately needs a win. Maybe take a stab at OVER 1.5 Goals in the 1st half (+102).

18) Nottingham Forest – No way I would pay -150 for Nottingham Forest’s moneyline. They will be without their best offensive weapon in Taiwo Awoniyi. This seems like a good spot to get aggressive and bet Red Card to be Shown (+400).

19) Luton Town – Luton have improved in just about every game they’ve played this season. Taking them on the goal line +1.25 (-102), isn’t a terrible idea.

20) Crystal Palace – I have a hard time seeing how they score in this one without Eze or Olise. Take their Team Total UNDER 0.5 (+108).