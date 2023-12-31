Premier League Matchweek 20: 4 Games and 8 Bets Remaining

Matchweek 20 continues after a successful Saturday of Premier League wagers highlighted by Wolves’ 3-0 victory over Everton.

But it was not all roses as Manchester United continues to wander aimlessly through the season. Their consistent inability to take advantage of any perceived momentum in their season continues to mystify us.

Here’s a look at the rest of Matchweek 20 with a couple bets from each match.

Fulham (+475) v. Arsenal (-185) | Draw: +320

No question Fulham has to play desperate having not scored in their last three matches. That said, the Cottagers take to the pitch at Craven Cottage where they have earned 15 of their 21 points. Arsenal enters the match fresh off a drubbing by West Ham at Emirates. Fun fact: Arsenal and Fulham are each 10 points worse than at this same point last season. No teams have had steeper drop-offs in the past year. That said, the Gunners still stand in 2nd in the flight. They have won their last five at Fulham and have scored at least three in the last four of those five. Arsenal OVER 2.5 Goals (+185) and OVER 5.5 corners (-140) are solid looks. A sprinkle on Saka to score and the Gunners to win (+260) is also worth considering.

Tottenham (-130) v. Bournemouth (+280) | Draw: +320

This is a match pitting two of the biggest surprises of the season to date. The Cherries enter Spurs’ Stadium having won four straight and six of their last seven league matches (6-1-0). Tottenham enters their last match of 2023 having won three of their last four, but their most recent outing was a loss at Falmer. Gotta believe we see offense but there is no value in BTTS for 90’. There is value in BTTS 2H (+120). It will be a sweat, but Bournemouth OVER 1.5 Goals (+110) fits the narrative the way the Cherries have been playing (7 straight matches with 2+ goals).

January 1, 2024

Liverpool (-225) v. Newcastle (+500) | Draw: +380

This looks too obvious. Anfield is a mine field for even the best of opposing teams and right now Newcastle’s form is nowhere near the best. The Magpies have one win in their last 5 (1-0-4) and its based in a banged up back line. Liverpool have yet to lose at home this season. With a win, the Reds take sole possession at the top of the Table. Liverpool -2 (+250) makes sense considering the uncertainty of the Newcastle defense. Liverpool OVER 3.5 Goals (+120) will cause you to perspire but is the right call as the Reds send Mo Salah off to the Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding win.

January 2, 2024

West Ham United (+140) v. Brighton (+170) | Draw: +270

The Hammers take to the pitch at London Stadium fresh off a 2-0 win at Emirates. The win was West Ham’s 3rd in a row. Each has been a clean sheet as the Gunners have climbed to 6th on the Table. Brighton surprised Tottenham last outing but have not been playing at the level of West Ham. Take the Hammers ML (+140) and to score OVER 1.5 Goals (-105). It rarely plays out as obvious as it reads, but we will play it out according to the data at our disposal.

Enjoy the start of 2024. Be safe. Sweat responsibly.