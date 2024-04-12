Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday 33

Whoa! When I referenced the Premier League getting spicy, I didn’t anticipate Liverpool dropping points against Manchester United. We have three teams in one of the leads, with Arsenal on top due to goal differential.

Let’s focus on the task at hand—making money! Yes, you guessed it. I am back with another round of the Premier League Betting Power Rankings! These rankings are not your traditional power rankings. In them, I will give you two bets from each match and rank my top bets.

Newcastle vs Tottenham (Saturday, 7:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Parlay: Over 2.5 Goals and Alexander Isak SOT (-120)

Alexander Isak has been in great form this season. He’s had a shot on target in every match in the last five match days. The over is also nice, with both teams seeing over 2.5 goals hit in 70% of their matches.

Bet 2: Alexander Isak 2+ SOT (+135)

It’s hard to ignore Isak’s form. He’s had two or more shots on target in his last three matches. Now in a match that should be end-to-end, we could see Isak continue with this streak.

Brentford vs Sheffield United (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Over 3 Goals (-120)

Over 2.5 have been scored in 71% of Sheffield United’s matches. In five straight matches, Sheffield United has seen at least four goals.

Bet 2: Brentford Over 6.5 Corners (-135)

Sheffield United are conceding 9.00 corners per away match. They have also conceded a whopping 135 corners in 15 matches.

Manchester City vs Luton Town (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Julian Alvarez 2+ 1H Shots (-140)

Erling Haaland should be rested for City’s midweek Champions League fixture. Look no further than backing the uber aggressive Julian Alvarez.

Bet 2: Julian Alvarez 2+ Goals (+450)

Alvarez has only scored twice in one match this season. However, Luton Town have been conceding an outrageous amount of goals to center forwards.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Chris Wood AGS +200

Chris Wood has been playing out of his mind right now. Goals in consecutive matches and in great form.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Under 4.5 Goals (+122)

If you can’t find a better parlay leg for BTTS, you could get a little creative with this one. BTTS has hit in 12 of the 15 matches since Nuno Esprito has taken command. Wolves are also seeing BTTS hit at an alarming rate.

Burnley vs Brighton (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Under 3.0 Goals (-120)

This could be a bet that I grow to regret. However, only one match in Brighton’s last nine have seen four or more goals. Burnley don’t have the attacking talent to efficiently score goals.

Bet 2: Burnley Over 4.5 Corners (-110)

The numbers say this is a must play. Burnley are hitting this number at home about 65% of the time.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United (Saturday, 12:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Bournemouth Over 6.5 Corners (-110)

If I could skip this match, I certainly would. However, that wouldn’t be very “Sports Gambler” of me. Bournemouth are averaging 7.13 corners earned per home match. Manchester United have conceded at least seven corners in 9 straight matches.

Bet 2: Bournemouth Over 16.5 Shots (-110)

Bournemouth would like to set a club record with points. Expect them to be aggressive and shoot the ball a ton. United are conceding a whopping 20.5 shots per away contest.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Sunday, 9:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Liverpool -2 1H Corners (-120)

Liverpool have hit this in 11 of 16 at Anfield. Coming off two disappointing matches, expect them to start on the front foot this weekend. It also helps that Palace have lost every handicap on the road since the appointment of Oliver Glasner.

Bet 2: Crystal Palace Team Total Over 0.5 (-125)

Liverpool haven’t kept a clean sheet at Anfield since December 17th. Burnley, Luton Town, and Sheffield United have all scored on the Reds. Why can’t Palace?

West Ham vs Fulham (Sunday, 9:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Both Teams to Score (-154)

I personally parlayed this line, but at this price, depending on your juice tolerance, you can play this as a straight. BTTS is hitting in 63% of the matches for West Ham and 73% for Fulham.

Bet 2: Rodrigo Muniz 2+ 1H Shots (+115)

West Ham will likely absorb pressure. Look for Rodrigo Muniz to continue to be the aggressor for this Fulham side.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa (Sunday, 11:30 AM ET:

Bet 1: Arsenal BTTS and ML (+165)

Outside of cup matches, Arsenal have won every match they have played at home this calendar year.

Bet: 2: Aston Villa +1.75 (-120)

After a tough match against Bayern, Arsenal must now balance a midweek Champions road fixture with a home league match. Hard to think Aston Villa get beat by more than two goals.

Chelsea vs Everton (Monday, 3:00 PM ET)

Bet 1: Chelsea ML (-140)

Hard to trust the Blues, but at Stamford Bridge they have been much improved.

Bet 2: Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer (+100)

Trust the Blues and trust the in-form striker to find the back of the net against a struggling Everton team.

