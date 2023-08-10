Tasty Trends: Manchester City and Great Defense

The Premier League kicks off this week and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City head to Turf Moor to take on newly promoted Burnley. This Premier League season, we will find the tastiest trends to attack the betting market aggressively week in and week out. Whether that be a trend in the side and total markets or in the proposition markets, we will find something actionable and bet it.

Manchester City Matchday 1 Trends (Since 2013):

Eight of the last 10 matches “Both Teams to Score: No” has hit

Seven of the last 10 matches, Manchester City have “won to nil”

Seven of the last 10 matches have had three or fewer goals

Manchester City have won nine of their last 10 opening matches

It’s hard not to get roped into focusing too much on trends and not betting on more current data. The further back the trend goes, the more variables come into play. Whether that be a changing of a stadium, coaches, players, or even tactics, it’s not often a team maintains the same level for ten years; however, Manchester City have. They have won the Premier League in six of the last 10 seasons and can now add Champions of Europe to their resume.

After looking at the notable trends from this week, the three that really have my attention are the first three. All of which are reasonably priced this week. Both Teams to Score: No is just (-123), but I’ll pass on that because, in those eight matches, they won seven out of the eight. This leaves me more interested in playing Manchester City to Record a Shutout Win (+115).

Despite Burnley winning the English Championship easily, they should be overmatched against Manchester City this week. Not only is there value on the plus odds line, but the play from Manchester City last season also warrants a bet on this. Manchester City led the Premier League in fewest goals conceded, allowing just 0.87 goals per contest. They had 13 clean sheets, and 11 came against bottom bottom-half

When these two met in their cup match last season, Manchester City upended them 6-nil. They didn’t see any change in their defense during the summer transfer window, and Pep Guardiola loves to start the season clinical. Get in, win, and get out and move along the long and rigorous season.

Bet: Manchester City to Record a Shutout Win (+115)