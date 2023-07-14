 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Premier LeagueNorwich City

Norwich City

Team News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Championship playoff final
07:35
Premier League promotion: Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town go up!
With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes were on the two teams in the Championship playoff final.
TYBpJusq1y08GfMKx3rM08b8ALl9dI2ycrP4g740QTE_nbc_pl_mw35allgoals_230508.jpg
18:47
Every PL goal from Matchweek 35
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season.
5jrzHayaSZUX8BOHLSN_YJSA1CMBYaDMkyoHS5X1tkE_nbc_pl_plupdate_230508.jpg
09:43
Premier League Update: 5/8
Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham recap a perhaps decisive day in the Premier League relegation battle, as Nottingham Forest and Everton came up clutch while Southampton and Leicester City fell in costly fashion.