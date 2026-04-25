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PL Update: Arsenal survive Newcastle test
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's nervy victory against Newcastle to go three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table.
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PL Update: Arsenal survive Newcastle test
PL Update: Arsenal survive Newcastle test
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's nervy victory against Newcastle to go three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table.
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tomas Soucek is his underappreciated performer of the week after helping guide the Hammers past Everton in a dramatic 2-1 victory in Matchweek 34.
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
Gibbs-White playing at an 'incredible level'
Robbie Earle explains why Morgan Gibbs-White is his underappreciated performer of the week after scoring his fourth goal in his last two matches for Nottingham Forest in a 5-0 win against Sunderland.
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
Eberechi Eze scores a belter to give Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side a dream start against Newcastle at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 34
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 34
Watch full-match highlights from Arsenal's showdown with Newcastle United at the Emirates in Matchweek 34.
Palhinha nets Spurs’ go-ahead goal against Wolves
Palhinha nets Spurs' go-ahead goal against Wolves
Joao Palhinha remains offside and delivers what could prove to be a pivotal goal for Spurs in their fight against relegation to make it 1-0 against Wolves at the Molinuex.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Spurs Matchweek 34
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Spurs Matchweek 34
Look back on full-match highlights from Wolves' showdown with Spurs at the Molineux in Matchweek 34.
Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton
Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton
London Stadium erupts as Tomas Soucek gives the Hammers a monumental 1-0 lead over the Toffees to go four points clear of the relegation zone as things stand.
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton level with West Ham
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton level with West Ham
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scores his ninth goal of the season in emphatic fashion to bring the Toffees level at 1-1 with the Hammers late in the second half at London Stadium.