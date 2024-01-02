Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rahm, Vu, Stricker named GWAA players of the year
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex & Lav pod: Important few months ahead for PGA Tour
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Top plays from Penn State’s 2023 season
Wilson-Payton marriage turns ugly in end
Tepper incident shows double standard for owners
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rahm, Vu, Stricker named GWAA players of the year
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex & Lav pod: Important few months ahead for PGA Tour
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Top plays from Penn State’s 2023 season
Wilson-Payton marriage turns ugly in end
Tepper incident shows double standard for owners
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Taylor Widener
Taylor
Widener
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Greene retires 20 straight in rain-shortened win for Reds
Hunter Greene was nearly unhittable against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor Widener
Atl
Relief Pitcher
#57
Braves sign Taylor Widener to minors contract
Taylor Widener
Atl
Relief Pitcher
#57
Taylor Widener signs deal in Korea for ’23 season
Taylor Widener
Atl
Relief Pitcher
#57
D-backs outright Taylor Widener to Triple-A
Taylor Widener
Atl
Relief Pitcher
#57
Widner designated for assignment by Diamondbacks
Taylor Widener
Atl
Relief Pitcher
#57
Diamondbacks recall Taylor Widener from Triple-A
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Four-time Gold Glove SS Andrelton Simmons announces retirement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners sign Mitch Garver
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad