2nd-seeded Navarro outlasts Osorio to reach Monterrey Open quarterfinals

MONTERREY, Mexico — Second-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States rallied to beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) to reach the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open.

The 23-year-old Navarro, the 2021 NCAA champion as a freshman at the University of Virginia, finally finished off Osorio at 12:35 a.m. — 2 hours, 48 minutes after they began play.

Navarro set up a match against ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland in the WTA 500 event on Sonoma Club’s hard courts. Frech edged Lina Glushko 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-1.

Navarro won in Hobart in January for her first WTA Tour title. She lost to Diana Shnaider in May in Paris in the Trophee Clarins final.

The 22-year-old Osorio won both of her WTA Tour titles on clay at home in Bogota, the first in 2021 and the second in April. She lost to Leylah Fernandez in the 2022 Monterrey final.

Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova beat local favorite Renata Zarazua 6-3, 6-4. Alexandrova will face face seventh-seeded Yue Yuan of China, a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Petra Martic.

Also, fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Linda Noskova, a 6-4, 7-6 (11) winner over Xiyu Wang.

In the other quarterfinal, Erika Andreeva will face Lulu Sun. The 17-year-old Andreeva beat top-seeded Danielle Collins a day earlier.